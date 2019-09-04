Weekend Events: Downtown Food and Flea, Koka Booth Amphitheatre and More

Cary, NC – It’s the first weekend of Autumn and there is lots going on, with Downtown Food and Flea on Sunday, food and drink festivals around town, all with Hopscotch Music Festival going on in neighboring Raleigh at the same time.

Thursday, September 5, 2019

The Cary Theater plays the documentary “The Biggest Little Farm” at 7 PM, serving as a fundraiser for Good Hope Farm, Cary’s urban cultivator farm. The critically acclaimed drama “The Last Black Man in San Francisco” also plays throughout the week at the Cary Theater, starting at 2 PM on Thursday.

The Hindu Society of North Carolina in Morrisville is holding a free event with music and religious devotion. It is free and open to the public, starting at 7 PM.

But also, this Thursday, Hurricane Dorian makes landfall in North Carolina. Read our article to know what to expect and how to prepare.

Friday, September 6, 2019

The Cary Senior Center is holding its annual arts show and reception, with art by local seniors on display. The show is presented by the Fine Arts League of Cary and starts at 6 PM.

Back to School Bingo is for children aged five to 10 and takes place at the Herbert C. Young Community Center. There are prizes, ice cream and general fun. It starts at 6:30 PM.

Country band Little Big Town performs at Koka Booth Amphitheatre this Friday, joined by Ashley McBryde. Gates open at 6 PM and the show starts at 7:30 PM.

Saturday, September 7, 2019

Morrisville’s Memorial 5K Fundraiser is this Saturday morning starting at 8 AM at Morrisville Town Hall. This run is in honor of those who died in the World Trade Center on September 11, 2001.

Cotton House Craft Brewers in Downtown Cary holds its Fall Fest Backyard Party this Saturday, with live music, different vendors and games. It starts at noon and runs to 11:30 PM.

North Carolina FC takes on Bethlehem Steel FC at Sahlen’s Stadium at WakeMed Soccer Park. The game starts at 7 PM.

Sunday, September 8, 2019

Twisted Scizzors Salon is holding a charity hair cut event, to benefit Bob’s Buddies, a pediatric brain tumor research charity. Haircuts are free with a minimum $15 donation. It runs from 9 AM to 4 PM, with Bob from Bob and the Showgram there from noon to 2 PM.

Downtown Food and Flea is this Sunday at Fidelity Bank Plaza in Downtown Cary. There will be locally made food, crafts, drinks, art and there will be live local music. It runs from noon to 4 PM.

West Regional Library hosts artist Andrea Pearlstein as she talks about how to experiment with watercolor painting. The class is free and starts at 1:30 PM.

Around the Triangle

Hopscotch Music Festival is all this weekend in Downtown Raleigh, with big acts, rising stars and undiscovered gems performing.

All this September, Centennial Campus at NC State is holding a free outdoor movie screening. This weekend, Avengers: Endgame is playing, starting at 6 PM this Friday.

Fullsteam in Durham is holding its Ninth Year Anniversary party, with live music, food specials and the return of old beers and the introduction of small batch, never-before-had beers as well. It takes place this Saturday from 11 AM to midnight.

