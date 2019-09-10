Crosstown Pub Owners Opening New Downtown Breakfast Restaurant

Story originally appeared on FoodCary.

Cary, NC – Downtown Cary is getting a new restaurant, dedicated to breakfast, as the owners of Crosstown Pub and Grill open Daybreak next door to their current store.

Breakfast Downtown

Daybreak will open on E Chatham Street, in the adjacent building in between Crosstown Pub and Grill and Modern Service. Owner Sheila Ryan, who also owns Crosstown, said she and her team got the idea for a breakfast-focused restaurant after hearing demand from the community.

“People want a place to sit down and get breakfast,” Sheila Ryan said. “And for people downtown, they want a place they can walk to, not only drive to.”

Sheila will own Daybreak along with her sons Sean and Brendan Ryan. Sean said the menu will offer a traditional breakfast while also blending in Tex-Mex dishes and flavors.

“We don’t want to rewrite the book on breakfast,” Sean Ryan said. “As for Tex-Mex, that’s what I like to have in my breakfast, and our chef Juan [Duartes] is great at that kind of food.”

Daybreak will be open from 7 AM to 2 PM, though for the start, Sheila Ryan said they will not be open on Wednesdays.

To read the full story, go to FoodCary.com

Story by Michael Papich. Photos courtesy of Daybreak.