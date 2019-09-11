Candidate Questionnaire: Don Frantz
Why are you running?
We are truly blessed to live in one of the greatest communities in America. I am running for re-election to continue to work to make Cary an even better place to live, work and play, and to give back to the community that has provided so much for me and my family.
During my time on the council I have worked hard to provide the high levels of service that our citizens demand at the lowest possible cost to you, the taxpayer, and to create an environment that encourages business growth and creates jobs. I championed our successful downtown revitalization efforts and I support sustainable smart growth policies that help us grow better, not just bigger. I have also worked to bring additional senior housing and assisted living facilities to Cary so that as our parents and grandparents age, they have more opportunities to stay in town and remain close to family.
Cary is one of the safest cities to live in America, our parks and recreation amenities are second to none and we are consistently ranked one of the best places to raise a family.
We have accomplished a lot in Cary but we still have work to do. Today’s ever-changing world presents new challenges. Keeping Cary great means staying ahead of the curve on issues ranging from infrastructure and infill development to housing affordability and technology. Working together we can continue to address complex problems with common sense, data-driven solutions. I am excited about what the future holds for Cary.
What are your top three priorities and how will you accomplish them?
- Infill development/redevelopment
- Aging infrastructure
- Revenue growth vs population growth
Infill development/redevelopment:
Much of Cary’s new growth will be the redevelopment of older areas such as our downtown and Cary Towne Center Mall and/or infill development. We must better align our development ordinances and policies with the desired vision of the Cary Community Plan, work to ensure that every new project is of the highest quality possible and remain committed to our downtown revitalization efforts.
Aging Infrastructure:
Much of Cary’s infrastructure was built in the 80’s & 90’s. Proper maintenance and replacement schedules are key to ensuring that we limit failures and maintain the high standards Cary citizens deserve.
Revenue growth vs population growth:
Continue to encourage high quality, class A office space development and mixed-use communities where appropriate that provide jobs and services for our citizens while increasing the tax base. We must also continue Cary’s “Smart City” efforts to better utilize technology and find increased efficiencies.
Give us a brief bio and tell us about your relevant experience
I am a husband, parent of six children, successful small business owner and an experienced twelve-year veteran on the council. I am a pragmatic leader who puts principles over politics.
I have been committed to the Cary community and our region for nearly thirty years. During that time, I have built strong relationships with our citizens, business and community leaders, Cary town staff and my council colleagues. Relationships matter.
My record on the Cary Town Council is one of collaboration to address key issues in our community. Political gamesmanship and partisanship doesn’t get things done. My council colleagues and I believe that the best decisions are made when all stakeholders are involved in the process. Simply put, we work well together.
My twelve years of experience on the council combined with my business background and community involvement provides me an intimate knowledge of our past, present and future challenges and opportunities. It is this experience and my relationships with community members along with my resolve to get things done that makes me an effective council member.
Website: www.frantzforcary.com
Email: don@frantzforcary.com
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/groups/DonFrantz/
Twitter: @DonFrantzNC
Blog: http://donfrantz.blogspot.com/
