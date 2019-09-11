Weekend Events: East Meets West, Tennis Championships and More

Cary, NC – There are several big events all this weekend, including the East Meets West Festival in Morrisville, a big concert at Koka Booth Amphitheatre, the North Carolina Courage play and all weekend long professional tennis athletes compete in Cary. All that and more in Weekend Events.

Thursday, September 12, 2019

The Atlantic Tire Championships is all this weekend, with professional men’s tennis players competing in a USTA Pro Circuit and ATP Challenger. It takes place at Cary Tennis Park, running all day long.

The Cary Town Council meets for its regular meeting this Thursday at Town Hall. These meetings are open to the public and are a good way to learn about what’s going on around town. It starts at 6:30 PM.

All this weekend, Raleigh Improv at Cary’s Parkside Town Commons hosts comedian and star of “Hangin’ with Mr. Cooper” Mark Curry. He starts on Thursday, performing at 7 PM.

Friday, September 13, 2019

The Veterans Experience Action Center runs from Thursday to Saturday at the Herbert C. Young Community Center, for veterans and their family members to file new claims or get questions answered about existing claims, for free and face-to-face. On Friday, it runs from 8 AM to 3 PM.

Bond Park is holding a waterfront picnic for seniors, with fishing, paddle boats and live music. It starts at 11:30 AM.

The Cary Theater is playing collections of short films about cats and dogs, with cats on Friday and dogs on Saturday. On Friday, they play at 7 and 9 PM.

Saturday, September 14, 2019

The East Meets West Festival is a celebration of the different cultures in Morrisville, with food, music, dance and more. It starts at 11 AM at Park West Village.

Kasey Musgraves performs at Koka Booth Amphitheatre this Saturday, starting at 8 PM. Doors open at 7 PM.

The North Carolina Courage take on the Orlando Pride at Sahlen’s Stadium at WakeMed Soccer Park, starting at 7 PM.

Sunday, September 15, 2019

The Cary Theater starts playing the new post-apocalyptic drama “Light of My Life” with a screening this Sunday at 2 PM.

West Regional Library is holding a demonstration and showcase on how to make high quality art with colored pencils, with local artists Nancy Bennett, Carmen Barros and Lynn Arnold from the Colored Pencil Society of America. It starts at 2 PM.

Comedian Brandon Rogers perform at Raleigh Improv at Cary’s Parkside Town Commons this Sunday only, with the show starting at 7 PM.

Around the Triangle

Popular musician Lizzo performs at Red Hat Amphitheater in Downtown Raleigh this Friday, starting at 7 PM.

The Apex Music Festival takes place this Saturday in Apex on S Saunders Street. It is free to attend and runs from 2 to 11 PM.

Motorco in Durham is holding its annual Oktoberfest celebration, with German beer, German food and German cultural celebrations. It starts at noon and runs all day on Saturday.

