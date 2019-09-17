Candidate Questionnaire: Beth Friedrich

Cary, NC – This is an installment in our Candidate 2019 series, in which candidates get to respond in their own words to the same three questions.

We publish the responses in the order we receive them. This questionnaire is submitted by Beth Friedrich, running for the District D seat in Cary.

Why are you running?

I’m running for Cary town Council in District D because everything that I love lives in the Town of Cary. My husband and I had our daughter here, my brother and his wife also live here and had their three sons here, and my parents have also purchased their home here, retiring in Cary to be closer to their grandchildren. My sister and her husband live in Durham with their newborn daughter, but I expect them to move to Cary any day now!

Cary is reaching a turning point in its 150-year history. Whereas rapid growth has characterized the last thirty years of our Town, the future will be different. Cary is now reaching the end of its land available for development. That undeveloped land has largely been the catalyst through which our Town’s growth has occurred, and revenue growth that was generated by our rapidly growing community has paid for the top-notch services and amenities that many of us currently enjoy. This growth meant that even during the difficult years of the Great Recession, Cary had sufficient resources to weather the financial storm and avoid many of the austerity measures that other municipalities had to adopt. To this day, property owners in Cary still pay the lowest tax rate of any municipality in Wake County.

Land is a limited resource, and with the end of development begins the next chapter in the history of our Cary—the beginning of redevelopment of aging and vacant properties across our Town. Along with green lighting new redevelopment projects the Town will also being the process of replacing and maintaining our infrastructure, and the costs of maintenance and replacing maturing infrastructure will place new pressures on our Town’s financial resources. Now is the time to adjust our financial model to minimize costs and ensure that the services and amenities that we have all come to enjoy in our Town continue uninterrupted.

As an economic development attorney I believe that I have the experience, training and background to work with my fellow Council members to shepherd our Town through this transition. I am running for Town Council to make sure that the Cary that we live in continues to be fiscally sound, environmentally sustainable, and is ready to be handed down to future generations to enjoy. May our success be their road map for the future!

What are your top three priorities and how will you accomplish them?

My top three priorities are balancing our growth and preparing the policies and regulations that will guide redevelopment projects in Cary in the near future, maintaining and replacing our aging infrastructure, and protecting our environment for our enjoyment and the enjoyment of future generations.

As a part of what I would like to accomplish as your Councilwoman my first priority is balancing our growth and preparing policies surrounding redevelopment projects. One of my first initiatives would be behind the creation of workforce housing—making homes more affordable for the very people that make our community work like firefighters, police officers, teachers, etc. This is a common request that I have heard from numerous residents as I have gone across the district knocking on doors and at events. As housing costs in Cary outpace the incomes of working families employed in Cary (but not able to afford a home in Cary), those workers and their families commute to housing that they can afford, particularly down key corridors that link us to other municipalities, which also increases traffic congestion. Redevelopment of older commercial properties within Cary should be rezoned residential, and these newly rezoned residential areas should be encouraged to be developed as starter homes and family sized units to give our vital workforce options to live within the Town.