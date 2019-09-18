Weekend Events: Cary Live, the Cary Unity Walk and More

Cary, NC – This weekend, Cary Live is back in Downtown Cary, plus there are concerts at Parkside Town Commons, Koka Booth Amphitheatre, the Cary Theater and more. Also, you can participate in the Cary Unity Walk and Run, as well as the Annual Yard Sale and Bands, Bites and Boats.

Friday, September 20, 2019

Rock band the Catalinas perform at Parkside Town Commons this Friday, with a free concert on the lawn, starting at 6:30 PM.

Comedian Samuel J. Comroe performs at Raleigh Improv at Cary’s Parkside Town Commons all this weekend, starting on Friday at 7 and 9:15 PM.

Bands, Bites and Boats is a free event with live music, food trucks and paddleboat rides at the Bond Park Boathouse. EG Peters performs, and it all starts at 7:30 PM.

Saturday, September 21, 2019

Cary’s Annual Yard Sale, to benefit the Cary Senior Center, takes place this Saturday from 7:30 AM to 12:30 PM. There are thousands of items for sale at low prices, all at the Cary Senior Center.

The Downtown Cary Park hosts rock band The Talbott Brothers this Saturday as part of Cary Live. The concert starts at 7 PM.

Six String presents Americana musicians The Gravy Boys and James Dunn to perform at the Cary Theater, starting at 8 PM.

Sunday, September 22, 2019

The Cary Unity Walk and Run is a fundraising run and walk for the homelessness nonprofit A New Lease on Life. There will be a 5K, 10K, and one mile fun run. Additionally, there will be vendor booths and other entertainment. It starts at 8 AM at WakeMed Soccer Park.

Becoming a More Perfect Union is a live historic play at the Cary Theater about the U.S. Constitution, featuring Cary Mayor Harold Weinbrecht as one of its actors alongside other Cary leading figures. The play starts at 3 PM and is free, but seating is limited.

Around the Triangle

The 15th Annual Capital City Bikefest is all this weekend at the Downtown Convention Center in Raleigh, with motorcycles of various designs and customizations, plus stunts, charity rides and much more. It runs from noon to 6 PM.

Comedian and actor John Witherspoon performs at Goodnights Comedy Club this weekend, with shows at 7:30 and 10 PM on Friday and Saturday.

CenterFest Arts Festival is an arts festival in Durham this Saturday and Sunday in the Downtown Durham Historic District. It starts at 10 AM on Saturday and 11 AM on Sunday.

