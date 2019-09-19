Details on Cary’s New Downtown Parking Deck

Cary, NC – Opening right next to the new Cary Regional Library, soon Cary will have a new parking deck, for both public parking and library-dedicated parking.

The Downtown Parking Deck will open in October 2019, around the same time as the Cary Regional Library, though the library will also have a dedication and grand opening ceremony on Sunday, November 3, 2019.

This deck is significantly larger than the existing parking deck at Town Hall Campus, with around 600 spaces as opposed to the existing deck’s 486. Of these spaces, 60 will be dedicated for library parking and 14 will be for disabled parking, located next to the elevators. Also, there will be between 12 and 14 spaces for electric vehicle parking and charging.

To monitor these dedicated spaces, as well as overall deck security, there will be more than 30 cameras inside of the parking deck.

All parking inside of the deck is free and there will be public restrooms on the ground level, located on the North side between the deck and the library. This exterior public restroom will provide access to park visitors so the library’s bathrooms can be dedicated to library patrons.

Wrapping the parking deck will be several units zoned as High Intensity Mixed Use. There is no Preliminary Development Plan for these sites to define their uses but it will likely be a mix of housing and commercial uses. Town staff requested an additional rezoning in between the parking deck and the Downtown Cary Park to add a block of High Intensity Mixed Use development, which was approved by the Cary Town Council on Thursday, June 27, 2019.

Story by Michael Papich. Photos by the Town of Cary and Michael Papich.