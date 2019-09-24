Bill Fletcher: Competency-Based Education, Diversity in Schools and More

Our County is “Browning” and so are Our Schools!

Your public school district is now a minority-majority district where students of color and immigrants from all over the world outnumber white enrollees. Taken together this expanding richness of cultures and life experiences is invigorating our communities and education.

Yet existing housing patterns and schooling options other than the public school system are resulting in higher concentrations of students of color and from modest and low income families in more schools.

Diverse Schools Improve Student Preparation

Most people I talk with want their schools to have a rich diversity of cultures and ethnicities to enhance their child’s learning experience. How can that be accomplished? With what tools and strategies can the District continue to provide rich, diverse student populations in all District schools? How might school choice be offered in different ways that support both District and family goals? How could the balance between school calendars, magnet programs, career-tech offerings, for example, be modified to generate voluntary student movement that creates vibrant diverse school communities?

Please share your thoughts with me at BFletcher@wcpss.net.

Schools of Choice Inside the Beltline

The time it takes to get from “here to there” is increasing for everyone and in every mode of transportation. The school that used to be a 30 minute bus ride away could now be 60 minutes away simply due to increased traffic congestion in our growing community.

So which of our previous strategies to promote diverse school communities can be, should be used today?

Competency-Based Education is expected in our Elementary schools today