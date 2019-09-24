Cary Has Second-Richest ZIP Code in North Carolina, Study Says

Cary, NC – In a new study on household incomes in North Carolina, Cary contains one of the wealthiest ZIP codes in the state, with a median income of more than $120,000.

Second Highest in the State

According to census data, compiled by UnitedStatesZIPCodes.com, the ZIP code 27519, located in West Cary and including parts of Morrisville, has the second-highest median income of any ZIP in North Carolina. This data is based on the U.S. Census Bureau’s five-year estimates for 2017.

The median income in this ZIP is $126,832 per year, with a maximum margin of error of $25,000. In the last most recent data from the census, the median income in the 27519 ZIP was $123,816.

The top ZIP in the study is 28207, located in Charlotte, at $131,164 per year. By contrast, the median income in all of North Carolina is $52,752 per year, up from $50,584 in the last most recent data from the census. According to the study, there are 13 ZIPs across the state with median incomes above $100,000 per year.

West Cary, where this ZIP is located, is also the fastest growing part of Cary and one of the fastest growing regions in Wake County as a whole.

Incomes Across Cary

This was not the only Cary ZIP to be featured on the list of highest household incomes in North Carolina. 27518, in South Cary, has the eighth highest median income at $105,875 per year.

27513, in central Cary, came in 23rd with $88,188 per year. This ZIP, while up from $86,359 per year in the last study, is down in the rankings, where it was previously ranked at 19th in the last study based on census data.

Story by staff reports. Photos by Michael Papich and Google Maps.