Weekend Events: Asia Fest, the Cary Players, Fall Farmers Festival and More

Cary, NC – This weekend is absolutely packed in Cary, with both Asia Fest and the Fall Farmers Festival, the Cary Players start their first play of the new season, Cary Art Loop is this Friday and much more.

To see a full list of Cary events, go to the CaryCitizen calendar .

Thursday, September 26, 2019

Playtime in the Park is a free playtime at the Downtown Cary Park, with giant board games, special activities and more. It all starts at 10 AM.

The Cary Theater starts screening the “Manhattan Short Film Festival” this weekend on Thursday at 7 PM. Audiences will vote on their favorite short films, which will be eligible for an Academy Award.

Parkside Town Common‘s Raleigh Improv hosts the podcast “Small Town Murder” for a live show about true crime stories in the Triangle area. It starts at 8 PM.

To see a full list of Thursday events, go to our calendar.

Friday, September 27, 2019

Waverly Wine Walk starts at 5 PM at Waverly Place, with select stores holding special deals with wine to sample, all to benefit the Kay Yow Cancer Fund.

Final Friday Art Loop is this Friday, with artist receptions at galleries, museums and town buildings all across Cary. All events start at 6 PM.

The Cary Players start their performance of “12 Angry Jurors” this Friday at the Cary Arts Center, starting at 7:30 PM. See 12 local actors play the roles of a jury debating as they pass judgment on a young man accused of murder.

You can see more Friday events on our calendar.

Saturday, September 28, 2019

Farmers Fall Festival is this Saturday at the Ivey-Ellington House in Downtown Cary, with an expanded farmers market, a beer garden, arts and crafts, workshops on cooking and sustainability and much more. It runs from 9 AM to 3 PM.

Asia Fest takes place at Koka Booth Amphitheatre, with food vendors for cultures all across Asia, performers on stage, and the iconic Dragon Boat races. Asia Fest starts at 11 AM.

North Carolina FC returns home to take on the Ottawa Fury at Sahlen’s Stadium at WakeMed Soccer Park. The game starts at 7 PM.

There are more Saturday events over on the CaryCitizen calendar.

Sunday, September 29, 2019

West Regional Library is holding a class on how to care for your back and feel healthier and move with more comfort, with physical therapist Jessie Mathers. The free class starts at 2 PM, but registration is requested.

The Triangle Brass Band performs at Bond Park on Sunday, playing well-known movie soundtracks. The free concert starts at 5 PM.

All this weekend, comedian and actor Damon Wayans Jr. performs at Raleigh Improv at Cary’s Parkside Town Commons. Wayans performs on Sunday at 7 PM.

And you can find more Sunday events on our calendar.

Around the Triangle

Comedian Cameron Esposito performs at Goodnights Comedy Club in Raleigh all this weekend, with times varying by day.

The Art of Cool Festival is Durham’s annual jazz festival, running all this weekend all across the city.

The Durham Pride Parade is this Saturday, starting at Duke University East Campus at 4 PM.

Events from the CaryCitizen calendar. Photos courtesy of Asian Focus NC and the Cary Downtown Farmers Market.