Lobster Fest Returns to Cary in October 2019

Cary, NC – The first Saturday in October has come to mean only one thing to a church community in Cary and its growing legion of lobster-loving friends. For the 13th consecutive year, St Paul’s Episcopal Church at 221 Union St. is throwing its doors open for its annual Lobster Fest from 11 AM to 3 PM on Saturday, October 5, 2019.

Lobster Fest is special not only for the feast but also because it brings together so many people and ultimately benefits so many more.

A truckful of 1.5 pound Maine lobsters (more than 1,400 of them!) arriving in the early hours of Saturday, October 5, 2019 is transformed into a veritable banquet of lobster meals with indoor or outdoor seating and live music (both a bluegrass ensemble and Celtic quartet will be providing entertainment), live or cooked lobsters available for pickup and the popular “Quarta Pounda Lobsta Rolls” featuring ¼ pound of prime lobster meat and brioche prepared by La Farm bakery. Over 1,000 of these culinary delights are taken home every year.

Online orders will be taken until Wednesday, October 2, 2019 at www.lobsterfestcary.org. Lobster Fest has become a serious enterprise and is so well established that St Paul’s invested several years ago in its own cooking trailer and online ordering system. And volunteers are signing up from the wider community.

While Lobster Fest is about the good eats in the end it is not just about good eating. Over 125 volunteers power the event that makes possible over $16,000 of support for Cary community and parish ministries. Some of the ministries that benefit include Dorcas Ministries, Life Experiences and St. Paul’s youth and outreach.

The experience awaits on Saturday, October 5, 2019!

