October 2019 Films at the Cary Theater

Cary, NC – October brings horror movies to the Cary Theater, both serious and humorous, plus the Sick Chick Flicks and Zombiepalooza film festivals, live performances and more.

New (Non-Horror) Films

This October, the Cary Theater is carrying several new films, including several horror movies from 2019. For those of you who don’t want to be scared, here are the non-horror selections.

Motion for Pictures Screening Series, presented by Triangle Filmmaking Community – Wednesday, October 2 at 8 PM

Rojo – Thursday, October 3 at 2 and 7 PM; Friday, October 4 at 9 PM; Thursday, October 10 at 7 PM

The Farewell – Thursday, October 3 at 9:30 PM; Friday, October 4 at 7 PM; Thursday, October 10 at 2 and 9:30 PM

The Best of Enemies, part of Heart & Art Series, presented by Tru Access – Monday, October 21 at 6 PM

October Horror Films

The Cary Theater will be screening a wide variety of horror movies, both new and old, this month, as well as the Sick Chick Flicks Film Festival and the annual Zombiepalooza with local zombie short films.

Sick Chick Flicks Film Festival – Saturday, October 12 at noon; Sunday, October 13 at 2 PM

Us – Thursday, October 17 at 9 PM; Saturday, October 19 at 9 PM; Thursday, October 24 at 9:15 PM

The Picture of Dorian Gray – Thursday, October 17 at 2 PM

The Blair Witch Project – Saturday, October 19 at 7 PM

Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde – Sunday, October 20 at 2 PM

The Dead Don’t Die – Thursday, October 24 at 2 and 7 PM; Saturday, October 26 at 9 PM; Sunday, October 27 at 2 PM

Zombiepalooza 2019 – Friday, October 25 at 7 PM

Shaun of the Dead – Saturday, October 26 at 7 PM

The Witches of Eastwick – Thursday, October 31 at 2 PM

Halloween (1978) – Thursday, October 31 at 7 PM

Halloween (2018) – Thursday, October 31 at 9:30 PM

Documentaries

Degas: Passion for Perfection – Sunday, October 6 at 2 PM

The Biggest Little Farm: A Fundraiser for the Good Hope Farm Project – Wednesday, October 16 at 7 PM

Paris to Pittsburgh, presented by the North Carolina Precincts of the Wake County Democratic Party – Saturday, October 19 at 2 PM

Live Events

A Night of Celtic Music with Aoife Clancy – Saturday, October 5 at 7 PM

Stand and Sway featuring Beth Wood and Ara James, presented by Six String – Friday, October 11 at 8 PM

Cary Trolley Farm Tour, in conjunction with the Biggest Little Farm – Wednesday, October 16 at 5 PM

Stand-up Comedy with Andrew Sleighter and Brian Herberger – Friday, October 18 at 8 PM

