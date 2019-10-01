Business Bits: New Hotel, Restaurants Coming to Cary

Cary, NC – There was not a lot of business news in September but the few that we got were significant, including a hotel under construction off of Walnut Street, a new restaurant in Downtown Cary and more.

Hotel at Centrum

Just outside of the Centrum shopping center along Walnut Street, construction is underway for a new hotel building. According to Town of Cary reports, this will be a Courtyard by Marriott branded hotel, with six floors and 138 rooms. The construction site is located near the intersection of Dillard Drive and Piney Plains Road, behind the Lowe’s hardware store.

New Restaurants

There were several new restaurant announcements in September, with some already open and some months away.

In Reedy Creek Plaza, along NE Maynard Road, Italian restaurant La Grassa Pastifico is now open. It is located in the former LaShish store.

In the shopping center anchored by Publix, at the intersection of High House Road and Davis Drive, signs are up for a new Indian restaurant called Nukkad.

And opening at the start of 2020, breakfast restaurant Daybreak is coming from the owners of Crosstown Pub and Grill. It will be open next door to Crosstown and will also include Tex-Mex styled food.

Story by staff reports. Photos courtesy of Daybreak.




