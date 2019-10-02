Election Day for Cary Less Than a Week Away

Cary, NC – Election Day for Cary is fast approaching. Meanwhile, Early Voting is still open and there are opportunities to register to vote if you have not already.

Cary’s Election Day is Tuesday, October 8, 2019, with four different seats on the Cary Town Council up for a vote, as well as a vote on bonds for both transportation and for parks, recreation and cultural resources.

You can find both your voting location, and see your sample ballot, online by checking this link.

In the meantime, Early Voting is still open in Wake County until Friday, October 4, 2019. The closest Early Voting location for most Cary voters is at the Herbert C. Young Community Center in Downtown Cary, at 101 Wilkinson Ave.

Early Voting is open from 10 AM to 7 PM, or if you choose to vote at the Wake County Board of Elections building in Downtown Raleigh at 337 S Salisbury St., it is open from 8:30 AM to 5:15 PM. You can find other Early Voting locations online.

Additionally, if you are not registered to vote, you can do same-day voter registration at the Early Voting locations. To register, bring either:

a NC driver’s license

photo ID from a government agency

student photo ID with a school document showing the student’s address

a utility bill, bank statement, payroll stub, or document from any government agency with your name and current address

You can find questionnaires for the 2019 Cary elections on CaryCitizen.

If there is a runoff election for Cary, that election will take place on Tuesday, November 5, 2019.

Also, the Morrisville elections are on Tuesday, November 5, 2019 and Early Voting is currently open for that election as well.

CaryCitizen does not take a stance on elections or endorse candidates but we encourage everyone who is able to go out to vote and make their voice heard.

Story by staff reports. Photos by Vox Efx and Keith Ivey.