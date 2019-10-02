Weekend Events: BMX Championships, Cary Players and More

Cary, NC – This weekend, Cary hosts the first ever BMX Freestyle competition to earn points for the Olympics. Plus, the Cary Players continue their performance of 12 Angry Jurors, there are downtown walking tours and more.

Thursday, October 3, 2019

Parent Chats with Bill Fletcher are this Thursday at 1 PM at the Cary Chamber of Commerce. These are a way for parents of children in Wake County public schools to ask questions and get updates on the schools from Wake Board of Education member Bill Fletcher.

The Cary Theater is starting a new run of independent and highly celebrated films for October, with the Spanish thriller “Rojo” at 2 and 7 PM and the Chinese-American drama “The Farewell” at 9:30 PM.

West Regional Library hosts henna artist Gayatri Rambilli for a discussion and demonstration of her artwork and the henna artform. It is free to attend and it starts at 7 PM.

Friday, October 4, 2019

Parkside Town Commons hosts local band “The Entertainers” for a free outdoor concert this Friday on the grass, starting at 6:30 PM.

Bands, Bites and Boats is this Friday at the Bond Park Boathouse, with live music from Garrett Cummings, food trucks and beer vendors, plus paddleboat rides out on the lake. It all starts at 7:30 PM.

The Cary Players continue their performance of “12 Angry Jurors” at the Cary Arts Center, with 12 actors on-stage in this drama about whether to find a young man guilty of murder. The performance starts at 7:30 PM on Friday and runs all this weekend.

Saturday, October 5, 2019

Downtown Cary Walking Tours are 45 minute walking tours around Downtown Cary, with information all about Cary’s history and about the various buildings. The tours start at 10:15 and 11:30 AM, with no registration required, starting at either the Cary Arts Center or Page-Walker Arts and History Center.

The Cary Theater holds “An Evening of Celtic Music” in a celebration with Cary’s sister city, County Meath, Ireland. This is a full show of Irish traditional music and dancing, headlined by Aoife Clancy. The show starts at 7 PM.

North Carolina FC plays one of its final home games of the season this Saturday against the New York Red Bulls II at Sahlen’s Stadium at WakeMed Soccer Park. The match starts at 7 PM.

And all this weekend, Sk8-Cary hosts three different BMX Freestyle competitions with international competitors, both for domestic championships and to earn points to qualify for the 2020 Olympics.

Around the Triangle

Musician Charlie Barrale performs at Tin Roof Raleigh this Friday. This is a free show, starting at 6 PM.

Starting this weekend, Theatre in the Park holds a performance of Bram Stoker’s Dracula, directed by Ira David Wood III. It plays at 7:30 PM from Thursday to Saturday and 3 PM on Sunday.

Phoenix Fest is back in Durham this Saturday, celebrating African-American history and culture in the city, along Fayetteville Street.

Events from the CaryCitizen calendar. Photos by Michael Papich and Hal Goodtree.