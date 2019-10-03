Halloween and Fall Events in Cary in 2019

Cary, NC – Halloween always brings out people’s festive side and their creativity. Cary is no exception and there are lots of Halloween-themed events around town, as well as celebrations to commemorate the Fall season.

Halloween Events

Haunted Carolina is a talk by Nelson Nauss and Nicholas Wendling of the Ghost Guild to tell stories of ghosts and paranormal activity in North Carolina. It takes place at West Regional Library on Wednesday, October 9 at 6:30 PM.

NC True Crime is a talk by lawyer and author Steve Epstein on true crime stories in the Triangle, including the Michelle Young case. This is on Monday, October 14 at 6:30 PM.

Middle Creek Community Center hosts the Halloween-themed “Mummy and Son” dance. It includes costumes, games and treats, for ages 5-12, starting at 6:30 PM on Friday, October 18.

Parkside Town Commons’s Pumpkin Patch is an event where kids 10 and younger can pick a pumpkin for Halloween. There will also be inflatable obstacle courses, trackless train rides, crafts and much more, starting at 11 AM on Saturday, October 19.

Halloween Yoga is a costumed yoga event for children ages 5-10, with games, treats and more. It takes place at Middle Creek Community Center at 3 PM on Saturday, October 19

Say Boo to Cancer is a 5K run to raise money for cancer research and treatment. The race starts at WakeMed Soccer Park on Saturday, October 19, starting at 9 AM.

Herbert’s Haunted House is a haunted house at the Herbert C. Young Community Center, run by the Cary Teen Council. It takes place both Friday and Saturday, October 25 and 26 at 7 PM.

Cary’s Great Pumpkin Carve is an all day festival where people pick out a pumpkin and get some guides on ways to carve it to make a jack-o-lantern, all wrapping up with a screening of “It’s The Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown.” It starts at 2 PM on Saturday, October 26.

The Halloween Mall Crawl is a safe trick-or-treating event at Cary Towne Center, on Saturday, October 26 at 4 PM.

Escape from Detention is a Harry Potter-themed escape room at West Regional Library, with participants aged 16 and older solving clues to escape. Space is limited so registration is required. It starts at 6:30 PM on Tuesday, October 29.

Arts and Music

The Cary Theater is playing a wide variety of horror movies from the past decades, both serious and comedic, all month long.

The Sick Chick Flicks Film Festival is two days of horror and horror-tinged films at the Cary Theater. There is a wide variety of films playing, plus panels on horror and filmmaking, on Saturday and Sunday, October 12 and 13.

The Pumpkin Flotilla starts at Bond Park on Friday, October 25 at 4 PM. Come in a costume and bring a carved jack-o-lantern to set sail on the lake. It also features live music, food trucks, face-painting and discounted boat rentals.

Zombiepalooza is the Cary Theater’s annual festival with zombie short films made by local filmmakers, plus zombie costumes and other fun, starting at 7 PM on Friday, October 25.

Fall Events

Diwali is the Hindu Festival of Lights, taking place every October, and Cary has one of the biggest celebrations. It takes place at Koka Booth Amphitheatre on Saturday, October 12 starting at 10 AM and there will be music, dancing, festivities and much more.

The Fall Line Dance takes place at the Cary Senior Center, with a Fall-themed line dance with the music of yesterday and today. The dance starts at 12:30 PM on Wednesday, October 16.

Triangle Oktoberfest is an annual celebration of German culture, with food, music and beer, all at Koka Booth Amphitheatre. It takes place at 5 PM on Friday, October 18 and noon on Saturday, October 19.

Events from the CaryCitizen calendar. Photos by Robert Taylor and Michael Ocampo.