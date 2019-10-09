Cary Election Results: Change to Town Council and Bonds Pass

Cary, NC – The 2019 Cary municipal election resulted in a change to the Cary Town Council, plus both bonds passed with overwhelming support.

Town Council Results

With the results in, Ya Liu won the election for the District D Cary Town Council seat, as part of a three-way race with Beth Friedrich and incumbent Cary Council Member Ken George.

Based on the unofficial Wake County Board of Elections results, the vote in the District D election was:

Ya Liu – 57.5 percent – 3,508 votes

Ken George (incumbent) – 36.5 percent – 2,227 votes

Beth Friedrich – 5.95 percent – 363

Write In – 0.05 percent – three votes

Town-wide, voter turnout was roughly 15.1 percent, but in District D, turnout was around 24 percent. You can find data on voter registration in Cary on the Wake County Board of Elections website.

Cary Mayor Harold Weinbrecht won his re-election with the follow result:

Harold Weinbrecht (incumbent) – 83.93 percent – 13,192 votes

Dero-Asha Davis-Weeks – 14.81 percent – 2,327 votes

Write In – 1.26 percent – 198

Additionally, both Mayor Pro Tem Lori Bush and Council Member Don Frantz, who represents District B, ran unopposed.

Lori Bush (incumbent) – 95.86 percent – 13,085 votes

Write In – 4.14 percent – 565 votes

Don Frantz (incumbent) – 95.71 percent – 2,990 votes

Write In – 4.29 percent – 134 votes

Town of Cary Bonds

Both bond referendums passed, with $112 million for the Parks, Recreation and Cultural Resources department and $113 million for the Transportation department.

Yes on Parks and Recreation bonds – 76.5 percent – 12,595 votes

No on Parks and Recreation bonds – 23.50 percent – 3,870 votes

Yes on Transportation bonds – 79.74 percent – 13,149 votes

No on Transportation bonds – 20.26 percent – 3,340 votes

The Morrisville municipal election is on Tuesday, November 5, 2019, with Early Voting starting Wednesday, October 16, 2019. We will post results for that election as well.

CaryCitizen does not take a stance on elections or endorse candidates but we encourage everyone who is able to go out to vote and make their voice heard.

