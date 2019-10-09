Cary Election Results: Change to Town Council and Bonds Pass
Cary, NC – The 2019 Cary municipal election resulted in a change to the Cary Town Council, plus both bonds passed with overwhelming support.
Town Council Results
With the results in, Ya Liu won the election for the District D Cary Town Council seat, as part of a three-way race with Beth Friedrich and incumbent Cary Council Member Ken George.
Based on the unofficial Wake County Board of Elections results, the vote in the District D election was:
- Ya Liu – 57.5 percent – 3,508 votes
- Ken George (incumbent) – 36.5 percent – 2,227 votes
- Beth Friedrich – 5.95 percent – 363
- Write In – 0.05 percent – three votes
Town-wide, voter turnout was roughly 15.1 percent, but in District D, turnout was around 24 percent. You can find data on voter registration in Cary on the Wake County Board of Elections website.
Cary Mayor Harold Weinbrecht won his re-election with the follow result:
- Harold Weinbrecht (incumbent) – 83.93 percent – 13,192 votes
- Dero-Asha Davis-Weeks – 14.81 percent – 2,327 votes
- Write In – 1.26 percent – 198
Additionally, both Mayor Pro Tem Lori Bush and Council Member Don Frantz, who represents District B, ran unopposed.
- Lori Bush (incumbent) – 95.86 percent – 13,085 votes
- Write In – 4.14 percent – 565 votes
- Don Frantz (incumbent) – 95.71 percent – 2,990 votes
- Write In – 4.29 percent – 134 votes
Town of Cary Bonds
Both bond referendums passed, with $112 million for the Parks, Recreation and Cultural Resources department and $113 million for the Transportation department.
- Yes on Parks and Recreation bonds – 76.5 percent – 12,595 votes
- No on Parks and Recreation bonds – 23.50 percent – 3,870 votes
- Yes on Transportation bonds – 79.74 percent – 13,149 votes
- No on Transportation bonds – 20.26 percent – 3,340 votes
The Morrisville municipal election is on Tuesday, November 5, 2019, with Early Voting starting Wednesday, October 16, 2019. We will post results for that election as well.
CaryCitizen does not take a stance on elections or endorse candidates but we encourage everyone who is able to go out to vote and make their voice heard.
Story by staff reports. Photos by Vox Efx and Lindsey Chester.
