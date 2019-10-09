Weekend Events: Diwali Celebrations, Sick Chick Flicks and More

Cary, NC – It’s an action-packed weekend in Cary coming up, with the large Diwali celebration at Koka Booth Amphitheatre, plus the weekend-long Sick Chick Flicks Film Festival at the Cary Theater, Cary Live at the Downtown Cary Park, Downtown Food and Flea and much more.

Thursday, October 10, 2019

The Cary Town Council holds its first meeting of October this Thursday. These meetings are open to the public and are a good way to learn about what is happening in town. It starts at 6:30 PM at Cary Town Hall.

Comedian and actor Godfrey performs at Raleigh Improv in Cary’s Parkside Town Commons all this weekend, starting with a show on Thursday at 7 PM.

West Regional Library hosts local wildlife experts for a talk on the birds of Wake County, both how to identify them and how to help them during the upcoming Winter months. It is free to attend but registration is requested, starting at 7 PM.

Friday, October 11, 2019

The Cary Town Band performs a free concert this Friday, with scary stories, ballet stories and more. It starts at 7 PM at the Cary Arts Center.

The Arthur Murray Dance Studio holds its first in-studio spotlight performance, with a free show showcasing Arthur Murray students. There will also be complimentary drinks and light snacks. It starts at 7:30 PM and anyone planning to go is asked to RSVP via email.

Six String presents Stand & Sway, the acoustic folk duo of Beth Wood and Ara James. They perform at the Cary Theater this Friday, starting at 8 PM.

Saturday, October 12, 2019

Diwali is the Hindu Festival of Lights and it’s always a big celebration in Cary, starting at Koka Booth Amphitheatre at 10 AM with dancing, music, ceremonies and more. It is presented by Hum Sub, Inc. and the Town of Cary.

Waltonwood Cary Parkway holds its Fall Bazaar this Saturday from 10 AM to 2 PM, with purchases benefiting the Dementia Alliance of North Carolina. Items include gifts handmade by residents at Waltonwood.

The North Carolina Courage play their final home game of the regular season as they take on Sky Blue FC at Sahlen’s Stadium at WakeMed Soccer Park, starting at 7 PM.

Sunday, October 13, 2019

Downtown Cary Food and Flea celebrates its fifth year with a flea market this Sunday from noon to 4 PM at Fidelity Plaza. Shoppers can find local arts, crafts, food, drinks and hear live local music.

The Triangle Fermentation Festival is a celebration of fermented foods and drinks, plus workshops and tools to make your own fermented foods at home. It takes place at Chatham Hill Winery in Downtown Cary, from 1 to 5 PM.

This Saturday and Sunday, the Sick Chick Flicks Film Festival is at the Cary Theater, showing horror and horror-tinged short films from female filmmakers, plus panels on film and filmmaking.

Around the Triangle

The Ritz in Raleigh hosts rock band Explosions in the Sky as they celebrate their 20th year as a band. The show starts at 8 PM on Friday.

The Kennedy Theatre in Downtown Raleigh is holding a live stage performance of the story “Around the World in 80 Days” all month long, starting this weekend, with a show at 7 PM on Friday, at 2 and 7 PM on Saturday and at 2 PM on Sunday.

Bull City Firefest is a celebration of firefighters, all at the Durham Athletic Park this Saturday from 1 to 4 PM. There will be firetrucks for kids as well as activities, live entertainment, food and drinks.

