Candidate Questionnaire: Michael Schlink

Morrisville, NC – This is an installment in our Candidate 2019 series, in which candidates get to respond in their own words to the same three questions.

We publish the responses in the order we receive them. This questionnaire is submitted by Michael Schlink, running for Morrisville Town Council in the District 1 Seat.

Why are you running?

It has been an incredible honor and privilege to serve the citizens of Morrisville for the last eight years. During this time, Morrisville has received national recognition in 2019 as ‘a best place to live in the U.S. and in NC,’ achieved a Town AAA Bond rating and made many

other successful and positive differences in keeping Morrisville moving forward. My proven record of leadership and service shows I can bring about tangible results with a demonstrated ability to collaborate and work on a wide range of issues with staff, citizens and other elected officials as the office demands.

My accomplishments include pulling together the Town Council and Public on some bold Visions and Innovative Ideas:

LED INITIATIVES for more schools in Morrisville, thus requiring fewer reassignments, through dialogue with Wake Co. Officials & RTP to build Parkside Elementary & purchase additional RTP land for a STEM HS or Middle school in Morrisville, DROVE EFFORTS for a joint 911 CALL CENTER with Cary & Apex decreasing our Fire & Police Emergency Response times by up to 2 minutes and saving our town hundreds of thousands of dollars, SUCCESSFULLY ADVOCATED for the addition of a New Council voting seat for the Providence & Kitts Creek neighborhoods and to END GERRYMANDERING in Morrisville by taking the politicians out of drawing the district boundaries.

I have brought steady leadership and transparency from my experiences in the military and as an entrepreneur organizing and working with staff. I have championed the idea of data driventown decision making, use of technology and improved efficiencies to raise everyone’s qualityof life and in providing our residents a better connection with their local government. I am committed to spending tax payer funds wisely and judiciously.

Relationships, building trust and being honest, matter! I will continue to work inclusively with fellow Democrats, Independents and others to build solutions that work for all of us. It takesfour votes to pass Town Council motions: “Getting to Four”, requires listening, being open- minded, and being willing to negotiate in good faith setting aside divisiveness.

I am honored to be endorsed by elected fellow Democrats at the Wake County and School Board level, other nearby towns, colleagues on our Town Council, including

Satish Garimella and Steve Rao who commend my collaborative skills and leadership.

I humbly ask for your vote on November 5.