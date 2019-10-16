Weekend Events: Soccer Championships, Oktoberfest and More

Cary, NC – The North Carolina State Fair starts this weekend but there is plenty to do around Cary too, from Triangle Oktoberfest to the cancer fundraising 5K to the first round of the NWSL Championships as the North Carolina Courage play at home.

Friday, October 18, 2019

Triangle Oktoberfest is a celebration of German culture and food at Koka Booth Amphitheatre, with different games and events on Friday and Saturday. It starts at 5 PM on Friday and noon on Saturday.

Middle Creek Community Center hosts the “Mummy and Son” ball, a Halloween-themed dance between moms and sons. For ages five to 12, there will be games, costumes, and treats, starting at 6:30 PM.

The Cary Theater hosts stand-up comedians Andrew Sleighter and Brian Herberger this Friday as both perform starting at 8 PM.

Saturday, October 19, 2019

Say Boo to Cancer is a 5K run at WakeMed Soccer Park to raise money for the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society. The run starts at 9:30 AM with packet pick up available from 7:45 to 8:45 AM at the race site.

North Carolina FC takes on St. Louis FC in their final game of the regular season at Sahlen’s Stadium at WakeMed Soccer Park. The match starts at 7 PM.

Latin pop musician Gina Chavez performs at the Cary Arts Center as part of the Marvelous Music Mainstage Series, with music from a mix of regions in Latin America. The show starts at 7:30 PM.

Sunday, October 20, 2019

Waverly Place is holding a free outdoor yoga event on the lawn outside of CorePower Yoga and Lululemon. It starts at 10:30 AM with registration online.

The North Carolina Courage play their first match in the NWSL Championship playoffs this Sunday at Sahlen’s Stadium at WakeMed Soccer Park. See the Courage take on Reign FC starting at 1 PM.

Around the Triangle

The North Carolina State Fair starts this Thursday, with rides, games, attractions, music and of course the fair food. It runs until Sunday, October 27, 2019.

Goodnights Comedy Club hosts comedians Dan Soder and Chrissie Mayr all this weekend.

The World Beer Festival takes place at the Durham Bulls Athletic Park on Saturday, from noon to 10 PM.

