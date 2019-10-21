Cary’s First Lidl Grocery Store Opening Early November
Cary, NC – After plans for a Lidl in Cary went through some changes in the past few years, Cary’s first Lidl will now officially open on Wednesday, November 6, 2019 on N Harrison Avenue.
Lidl, the German grocery store chain, will be located at 1105 N Harrison Ave. On that grand opening, there will be an outdoor festival with games and activities, as well as a special gift card giveaway to the first 100 customers. This is a roughly 29,000 square foot store,
“The team and I are very excited to serve the Cary community by providing the highest quality products at the lowest possible price,” said Cary Store Manager Greg Noyes. “Lidl will bring a simple and convenient concept with a superb experience.”
The ribbon-cutting starts at 7:40 AM and doors open at 8 AM.
This is not Cary’s only Lidl project, as work is still underway on a second store in West Cary, located on 2741 NC-55.
“We are committed to long-term growth in the United States and always strive to locate in the most convenient locations for our shoppers,” said Johannes Fieber, CEO of Lidl US, in a statement. “These new stores are part of the next steps in our U.S. expansion. Over the next year, we are excited to introduce more customers to Lidl’s award-winning quality, reliably low prices, and convenient shopping experience.”
The Harrison Avenue Lidl is also at the intersection of an Aldi, a Harris Teeter and a Walmart Neighborhood Market.
Photos courtesy of Lidl and Google Maps.
