Business Bits: Fenton, Downtown Cary and More

Cary, NC – There was lots of business news across Cary this month, including new businesses announced at Fenton, new stores opening across shopping centers in town and several major companies have big news in town.

New Developments at Fenton

Work is already underway clearing trees and regrading the land for Fenton in Cary and we know two new businesses that will be open there. One is Italian restaurant Colletta, which already has a location at Avalon in Georgia, which Fenton is partially based on.

Also announced is a luxury movie theater CinéBistro, run by theater company CMX. CMX also operates the CinéBistro in Waverly Place.

Downtown Cary

Now open in Downtown Cary, the athletic fitness center Cary Fit Project is located on W Chatham Street, in the former Garage Brothers store location.

Di Fara Pizza Tavern has signs up and is set to open in early 2020 in Chatham Plaza. The Brooklyn-style pizza restaurant is going into the former Botanica Mensajero Dorado location.

And further down from Downtown Cary, on N Harrison Avenue, German grocery store Lidl is opening its first Cary store on Wednesday, November 6, 2019, near Harrison Pointe Shopping Center.

Shopping Centers

Several shopping centers around Cary have added new stores to their catalog. Fitness clothing store LuLu Lemon is now open at Waverly Place, with outdoor yoga events on the lawn on a regular basis.

In Preston Corners at the intersection of Cary Parkway and High House Road, pub restaurant The Parkway Tavern is coming soon, next door to Thai Spices and Sushi.

In the Centrum shopping center, restaurant Seol Grille is opening in the former Sweet Tomatoes location.

And in Shoppes of Kildaire along Kildaire Farm Road, construction and contracting company Renewabuild is now open.

Other Business News

The Cary-based video game company Epic Games, responsible for such hits as Fortnite, announced it is adding 2,000 new employees as it expands its campus.

And new dental office Dental Care of Cary Park opens on Thursday, October 24, 2019 on Green Level Church Road.

