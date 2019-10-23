Weekend Events: Halloween in Cary, Waverly Wine Walk and More

Cary, NC – This weekend is Cary’s Halloween celebration with Halloween events all over town, plus the fundraiser Waverly Wine Walk, Cary Art Loop and much more.

To see a full list of events, go to the CaryCitizen calendar .

Thursday, October 24, 2019

The Cary Theater is playing an assortment of horror and horror-influenced movies for Halloween this weekend, with the zombie comedy “The Dead Don’t Die” at 2 and 7 PM and the thriller “Us” at 9:15 PM on Thursday.

The Cary Town Council holds their regular meeting this Thursday at Cary Town Hall. It is open to the public and is a good way to learn about what is going on around town, starting at 6:30 PM.

West Regional Library hosts Celtic folk music band Thunder and Spice, with a free show that includes Irish sea chanteys. No registration is required and it starts at 7 PM.

To see more Thursday events, go to the CaryCitizen calendar.

Friday, October 25, 2019

For Halloween, Bond Park holds its annual Pumpkin Flotilla at the Bond Park Boathouse, as carved jack-o-lanterns are floated out onto the lake, starting at 4 PM. There will also be food trucks and live music.

The Waverly Wine Walk fundraiser takes place at Waverly Place this Friday from 5 to 8 PM, with wine to sample at stores across the shopping center and special deals, with donations going to the Kay Yow Cancer Fund.

Cary Art Loop is all across Cary from 6 to 9 PM, as artists hold receptions for their new art exhibitions at venues all over town.

Zombiepalooza is the Cary Theater’s annual celebration of zombies and zombie films, with costume contests and a screening of locally made zombie short films. It all starts outside the Cary Theater at 7 PM.

You can find more Friday events on our calendar.

Saturday, October 26, 2019

The CORRAL Classic is an annual fundraiser and demonstration for the Cary charity CORRAL, including a tour of their farm on Kildaire Farm Road. The Classic runs from 10 AM to 2 PM.

Cary celebrates Halloween early with different Halloween events all across Downtown Cary, including the pumpkin carve, the haunted house at the Herbert Young Community Center, the Ghost Tours and more, all starting at different times.

The Concert Singers of Cary performs their “Music of Hope and Love” concert, featuring the music of new composer Jake Runestad. It takes place at the Cary Arts Center at 7:30 PM.

There are more Saturday events in our calendar.

Sunday, October 27, 2019

Stand-up Comedian Paul Rodriguez performs in Cary all this weekend at Raleigh Improv in Parkside Town Commons. Rodriguez’s final show of the weekend is on Sunday at 7 PM.

Cirque du Slay is a dance show with a mix of bellydance, circus, pole, drag and burlesque performances, presented by the Lisa Allred Dance and Idiosyncrasy Performance Artist Collective. It takes place at Aradia Fitness in Cary, starting at 7:30 PM.

And you can find more Sunday events on the CaryCitizen calendar.

Around the Triangle

The North Carolina State Fair ends this Sunday, with games, rides, attractions and fair food going on all weekend long at the State Fairgrounds.

The North Carolina Wine Festival is this Saturday at Midtown Park in North Hills in Raleigh, with more than 100 varieties of North Carolina wines. It runs from 11 AM to 6 PM.

The Eno River Run is a six or 11 mile run in Eno River State Park in Durham, with live music and refreshments afterwards. It runs from 8 to 11 AM on Saturday.

Events from the CaryCitizen calendar. Photos by the Town of Cary.