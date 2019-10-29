https://carycitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/10/StateFair2019-2.jpg 700 700 Brooke Meyer http://carycitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/cc-logo-450.png Brooke Meyer2019-10-29 09:30:142019-10-29 09:04:22Photos: 2019 North Carolina State Fair
Photos: 2019 North Carolina State Fair
Raleigh, NC – Another North Carolina State Fair has come and gone, and we’ve got some photos from Brooke Meyer of the festivities gathered for you, including rides, games and examples of North Carolina’s agriculture.
Photos by Brooke Meyer for CaryCitizen.
