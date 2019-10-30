Weekend Events: Storytelling Festival, Cary Band Day and More

Cary, NC – This weekend is Cary Band Day, which has brought the town national attention for more than 50 years now. Also, hear some classic folktales and personal stories at the Old North Storytelling Festival and much more this weekend.

To see a full list of events, go to the CaryCitizen calendar .

Thursday, October 31, 2019

The Cary Theater celebrates Halloween by playing, what else, Halloween. The original 1978 version plays at 7 PM and the recent 2018 film plays at 9:30 PM, plus “The Witches of Eastwick” plays at 2 PM.

Full On Fear: Mouth of Madness is a Halloween event at Cary Towne Center, starting at 6 PM. This is a live horror show, not intended for all ages. It also continues until Sunday.

To see more Thursday events, go to our calendar.

Friday, November 1, 2019

The Cary Garden Club has its monthly meeting this Friday, taking place at the Cary Senior Center at 9:30 AM.

The Old North State Storytelling Festival runs this Friday and Saturday at the Cary Theater, with storytellers from around North Carolina performing for audiences. On Friday, it starts at 7 PM.

Applause! Cary Youth Theatre starts their performance of Edgar Allen Poe’s “Fall of the House of Usher” on Friday, playing at the Cary Arts Center all this weekend. On Friday, it starts at 7:30 PM.

You can see more Friday events on the CaryCitizen calendar.

Saturday, November 2, 2019

The 61st Cary Band Day is all day Saturday at Cary High School, with high school marching bands competing while the Cary High band performs an exhibition.

The Fall Foliage Stroll at Marla Dorrell Park is a guided stroll for children to learn how to spot and identify different plants and wildlife around the region. This is also wheelchair and stroller-friendly, starting at 11 AM.

Light the Night is a walk to raise money for the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society. It takes place at Koka Booth Amphitheatre at 5:30 PM.

There are more Saturday events on our calendar.

Around the Triangle

Proof Five Points in Downtown Raleigh is holding a post-Halloween Halloween party on Friday. There will be live music, stand-up comedy, costume contests and more, with proceeds going to the Amazon Rainforest. It starts at 8 PM and continues through the night.

The Downtown Raleigh Scavenger Hunt is back this Saturday, with teams given an hour (or 90 minutes) to find clues around the city, starting at 4 PM at Sir Walter Coffee.

Oddville is a showcase of strange artwork in Durham, with everything from paintings to short films to bizarre food. It starts at 6:30 PM on Saturday at the Durham Fruit Company.

Events from the CaryCitizen calendar. Photos by Cary High School and the North Carolina Storytelling Guild.