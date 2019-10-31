November 2019 Films at the Cary Theater

Cary, NC – This month at the Cary Theater, storytellers from around the state come for a two-day festival, plus it’s the return of the Frame by Frame series to analyze classic films and many more new feature films and documentaries.

New Films and Documentaries

Raise Hell: The Life and Times of Molly Ivins – Thursday, November 7 at 2 PM; Friday, November 8 at 7 and 9 PM; Sunday, November 10 at 2 PM

Burned: Are Trees the New Coal? presented by Dogwood Alliance – Tuesday, November 12 at 7 PM

Environmentally Speaking Series: Made in the Shade – Thursday, November 14 at 7 PM

Give Me Liberty – Thursday, November 14 at 2 and 9 PM; Sunday, November 17 at 2 PM; Friday, November 22 at 9:30 PM

Judy – Thursday, November 21 at 2 PM; Friday, November 22 at 7 PM; Saturday, November 23 at 9:30 PM; Sunday, November 24 at 2 PM

Detective Dee: The Four Heavenly Kings, presented by Asian Focus – Saturday, November 23 at 7 PM

Old North State Storytelling Festival

The Old North State Storytelling Festival is a two-day event with North Carolina storytellers telling folk tales, stories of North Carolina history and recounting events in their own lives. The festival includes nationally-known storytellers Donald Davis, Donna Washington and Michael Harrell Reno.

The festival starts with a performance on Friday, November 1 at 7 PM and then three shows on Saturday, November 2, 2019 at 10 AM, 1:30 PM and 7 PM, all at the Cary Theater.

Frame by Frame Series

The Frame by Frame series is a teaching experience on film, with several classic films screened at the Cary Theater. The curator will pause the film at various points and talk about particular moments of camerawork, directing, writing and other elements to explain and teach about a film.

Being John Malkovich – Thursday, November 7 at 7 PM

All About My Mother – Saturday, November 9 at 7 PM

The Matrix – Thursday, November 21 at 7 PM

Other Film Events

Rough Cuts Review – Tuesday, November 19 at 7 PM

Before Sunrise – Wednesday, November 20 at 7 PM

Live Events

Bill Leslie Concert and Album Release – Sunday, November 3 at 3 PM

Baha’i of Cary Bicentennial Celebration – Saturday, November 9 at 2 PM

Stand-up Comedy with Lee Hardin and Chris Ruppe – Friday, November 15 at 8 PM

Six String presents: Annual Turkey Day Benefit Jam, hosted by Jon Shain – Saturday, November 16 at 8 PM

The Ultimate Johnny Cash Tribute with the Johnny Folsom 4 and Friends – Friday, November 29 at 8 PM; Saturday, November 30 at 8 PM

