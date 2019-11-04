Photos: Cary Regional Library Grand Opening

Cary, NC – On Sunday, November 3, 2019, the Cary Regional Library had its ribbon-cutting ceremony, officially opening the new library up to the community.

Cary Regional Library, located by the Downtown Cary Park at 315 Kildaire Farm Rd., is significantly larger than the previous Cary Community Library across the street on N Academy, which is no longer in operation now that Cary Regional Library is open.

The opening had a large turnout, packing the library with new visitors. Also speaking at the ribbon-cutting were Cary Mayor Harold Weinbrecht, Cary Council Member Don Frantz and Wake County Commissioner Jessica Holmes, as well as various representatives from the Wake County Public Library system and the Wake County Library Commission.

Not only is the Cary Regional Library physically larger but it has much more inventory, with between 125,000 and 175,000 books, compared to around 60,000 books at the Cary Community Library.

The Cary Regional Library also has space for both adult and children classes, both of which you can find on the CaryCitizen calendar.

The parking deck adjacent to Cary Regional Library is now open to drivers as well, with spaces on the top floor reserved for library visitors.

Photos by Lindsey Chester.