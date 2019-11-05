2019 Holiday Events in Cary and Morrisville

Cary, NC – Halloween only ended a few days ago so it’s already time to start planning for the holidays. Here is a list of all the holiday events in Cary and Morrisville this year.

Shopping Events

Cary Academy’s Holiday Shoppe runs from Thursday, November 7 to Saturday, November 9, 2019, starting at 10 AM each day, with more than 100 vendors.

Garden Supply Company holds their Christmas Open House takes place Friday, November 8 at 5 PM, with refreshments and music to thank customers from throughout the year.

Mad Dash Babysitting is a chance for parents to have their kids looked after for free while they get holiday shopping done or have the night to themselves. It takes place at the Herbert C. Young Community Center, run by the Cary Teen Council, with pizza and games included. All children must be toilet-trained and it runs from 5:30 to 9:30 PM on Friday, November 15, 2019.

Adventures in Bloom is holding a holiday open house with snacks and a 10 percent discount on products. It starts at 5 PM on Friday, November 22, 2019.

Vibe Cary Coworking at Cary Towne Center is holding a holiday market with local artisans and vendors, with refreshments as well. It starts at 10 AM on Saturday, November 23, 2019.

Metallicity Jewellery Design in Morrisville is holding a holiday gem show, featuring their latest designs and exhibiting Jennifer’s Jewelry LLC gemstones. It starts at noon on Saturday, November 23, 2019.

Celebrations and Activities

The North Carolina Chinese Lantern Festival brings out thousands of visitors from around the world to see various LED lantern creations and watch live acrobatic performances at Koka Booth Amphitheatre. It runs Tuesday to Sundays (except Monday, December 23 and 30), from starting Friday November 22, 2019 and ending Sunday, January 12, 2020, open from 6 to 10 PM each day.

Sparkle Night is Parkside Town Common’s tree lighting and menorah lighting event, including games, live music, a bounce house and more. It starts at 5 PM on Saturday, November 9, 2019.

West Regional Library is holding a free workshop on making holiday ornaments from scrap paper. Registration is requested and it takes place Tuesday, November 19 at 6:30 PM and Wednesday, November 20 at 10 AM.

Waverly Place holds their annual tree lighting on Friday, November 22, 2019, with live music by the Athens Drive Magnet High School Band the Embers featuring Craig Woolard. The festivities start at 6 PM.

Winter Wonderland at Park West Village in Morrisville runs from Friday, November 22 to Sunday, November 24, 2019 with activities including sledding, caroling, train rides and their lights paintscaping. It runs from 5:30 to 8:30 PM each day.

The Cary Senior Center holds their annual holiday potluck on Friday, December 6, 2019 at 11:30 AM. Bring a dish to share and there will also be a gift exchange, so bring in a wrapped gift work $5. For people aged 55 and older.

Morrisville’s Tree Lighting takes place on Friday, December 6, 2019 at 6 PM. It is at the Indian Creek Trailhead and includes live music, crafts for children, trackless train rides, a visit from Santa and refreshments.

Downtown Cary’s Christmas Celebration is all day long on Saturday, December 7, 2019, with Santa’s Workshop at the Herb Young Center starting at 10 AM, the Victorian Christmas exhibit at the Page-Walker Center at 3 PM and then Cary’s tree lighting at 6 PM at Town Hall.

The Cary Jaycees Christmas Parade takes place Saturday, December 14, 2019 in Downtown Cary, with a variety of floats and performances, starting at 2 PM.

The Cary Arts Center hosts Cary’s menorah lighting to commemorate Hanukkah on Monday, December 23, 2019. There will also be food and music, starting at 5:30 PM.

Cary’s Annual Kwanzaa Celebration is at the Cary Arts Center on Friday, December 27, 2019, with talks, live music, a traditional Kwanzaa ceremony and many local vendors, all presented by the Ujima Group, Inc. It starts at 11 AM.

Arts and Performances

The Annual Turkey Day Jam is a benefit concert at the Cary Theater, hosted by Jon Shain and presented by Six String. Ticket sales go to the Interfaith Council for Social Services and the Play It Forward Scholarship Fund. It all starts at 8 PM on Saturday, November 16, 2019.

Cary Youth Voices is holding a live choral performance at Greenwood Forest Baptist Church on Friday, December 6, 2019, starting at 7 PM.

The Cary Players put on their performance of “The Best Christmas Pageant Ever” from Friday, December 6 to Monday, December 9. Times differ each day.

The Cary Community Choir holds their annual performance of Handel’s “Messiah” at White Plains Methodist Church on Sunday, December 8, 2019 at 7:30 PM. This will be their 49th performance in Cary.

The Cary Arts Center hosts the Really Terrible Orchestra of the Triangle for a humorous night of Christmas music from famous Italian composers. It starts at 7:30 PM on Tuesday, December 10, 2019.

Winterfest is free Winter concert for people aged 50 and older at the Cary Senior Center, with music from Christmas, New Year’s, Hanukkah and more. It starts at 7:30 PM on Thursday and Friday, December 12 and 13, 2019.

The Concert Singers of Cary perform their annual holiday concert at the Cary Arts Center on Saturday, December 14, 2019, starting at 7:30 PM.

The International Ballet Academy performs the classic Christmas ballet The Nutcracker at Cary Academy on Saturday, December 14 at 2 and 7 PM and a sensory-friendly performance on Sunday, December 15, 2019 at 11 AM.

The Triangle Wind Ensemble performs their “‘Tis the Season” concert, playing a live soundtrack to the classic cartoon “The Snowman” at the Cary Arts Center on Sunday, December 15, 2019 at 4 PM.

The Cary Ballet Company performs the classic Christmas ballet The Nutcracker at the Cary Arts Center from Friday, December 20 to Sunday, December 22, 2019, with a condensed version for children earlier in the day each day.

A Motown Christmas is a concert of classic Motown Christmas songs, running from Friday, December 27 to Sunday, December 29, 2019 at the Cary Arts Center.

Know of more events? Let us know and we will update our list.

Events from the CaryCitizen calendar. Photos by Hal Goodtree and Brooke Meyer.