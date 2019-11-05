Chatham Street Intersection Closed Until Mid-November

Cary, NC – Construction on the intersection of E Chatham Street and Walker Street started this week and will block one of the major entrances into Downtown Cary until mid-November.

For the past months, construction crews have been working on Walker Street, with that roadwork now moved to the intersection with E Chatham Street, preventing traffic moving through to the rest of Downtown Cary.

Construction is projected to continue here until Monday, November 18, 2019. As a detour, drivers can either turn onto Cedar Street to get around the immediate construction and reach those nearby businesses, or take the roundabout to Chapel Hill Road, connecting them to Academy Street and Harrison Avenue, linking up to the rest of Downtown Cary as well as Town Hall.

Construction on Walker Street is relocating utilities, while also making improvements to sewage, water mains and stormwater drainage.

Story by staff reports. Photos by Google Maps.