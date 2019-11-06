Morrisville Election Results: Change to Town Council and Vacancy Filled

Morrisville, NC – The 2019 Morrisville municipal election saw two changes to its Town Council, as a vacant seat was filled and a new candidate defeated a two-term incumbent to take the seat.

There were two competitive races in the Morrisville election, which took place Tuesday, November 5, 2019.

For the District 1 seat, Anne Robotti defeated two-term Council Member Michael Schlink.

Based on the unofficial Wake County Board of Elections results, the vote in the District 1 election was:

Anne Robotti – 53.0 percent – 1,176 votes

Michael Schlink – 46.73 percent – 1,037 votes

Write-in – 0.27 percent – six votes

In District 2, where previous Council Member Jerry Windle resigned earlier this year, there were three candidates running, with Donna Fender winning election.

Based on the unofficial Wake County Board of Elections results, the vote in the District 2 election was:

Donna Fender – 52.5 percent – 1,175 votes

Kristen Richardson – 42.05 percent – 941 votes

Matt Joseph – 5.41 percent – 121 votes

Write-in – 0.04 percent – one vote

In this election, voter turnout was roughly 73.7 percent. In Morrisville, residents vote for candidates in all districts.

Also in this election, Council Member Liz Johnson, representing District 3, and Council Member At-Large Satish Garimella both ran unopposed.

Liz Johnson – 96.69 percent – 1,812 votes

Write-in – 3.31 percent – 62 votes

Satish Garimella – 92.21 percent – 1,811 votes

Write-in – 7.79 percent – 153 votes

CaryCitizen does not take a stance on elections or endorse candidates but we encourage everyone who is able to go out to vote and make their voice heard.

Story by staff reports. Photos by Keith Ivey and Steven Depolo.