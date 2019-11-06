Weekend Events: Triangle Chili Challenge, Soccer Championships and More

Cary, NC – It’s finally starting to feel like Autumn, so keep warm during this cool weather with events all across Cary. That includes the ACC Women’s Soccer Championships here in Cary, plus the Triangle Chili Challenge, holiday kick-off events and more.

Thursday, November 7, 2019

Cary Academy starts their Holiday Shoppe this weekend, running Thursday to Saturday. More than 100 vendors will be there, opening at 10 AM.

The Cary-Page Rotary Club are holding a fundraiser for their various community projects and local non-profits this Thursday. The fundraiser features a lunch and dinner with authentic Italian food at First Baptist Church in Downtown Cary, starting at 11:30 AM for lunch and 5 PM for dinner.

The Cary Theater brings back the Frame-by-Frame film series this weekend, with classic quality films being played and experts analyzing them and breaking down elements for audiences. It starts with “Being John Malkovich” on Thursday and “All About My Mother” on Sunday, both at 7 PM.

Friday, November 8, 2019

WakeMed Soccer Park hosts the 2019 ACC Women’s Soccer Championships, with top women’s collegiate soccer teams competing from Friday to Sunday.

Middle Creek Community Center hosts Glow Dodgeball, a glow-in-the-dark dodgeball competition, with music, drinks and pizza afterwards. It is for children aged 11 to 14 and starts at 6 PM.

The Cary Arts Center holds a night of Americana music as both Violet Bell and Zoe & Cloyd perform, starting at 7:30 PM as part of the Marvelous Music Mainstage Series.

Saturday, November 9, 2019

St. Paul’s Episcopal Church on Union Street is holding an arts and crafts festival, with handmade crafts from local artisans, with proceeds going to local non-profits. It starts at 10 AM.

Bond Brothers Beer Company is hosting a jack-o-lantern composting event, where carved pumpkins are smashed and recycled in an environmentally friendly way. It takes place from noon to 3 PM.

Parkside Town Commons holds their annual holiday kick-off event at 5 PM on Saturday, with music, games, a bounce house and both a tree-lighting and a menorah-lighting.

Sunday, November 10, 2019

The Triangle Chili Challenge brings 11 chili cooks to compete starting at noon, with visitors tasting and voting on their favorite chili. It takes place in Downtown Cary with entry fees going to the Special Olympics of North Carolina.

The Cary Regional Library hosts local musician Charles Wolf for a free hour-long concert this Sunday, starting at 2 PM.

The Cary Arts Center hosts a concert by the Triangle Youth Jazz Band, with their Autumn concert of big-band jazz pieces. It starts at 4 PM.

Around the Triangle

Rock band the Black Keys perform at PNC Arena this Friday, with the show starting at 7 PM.

NC State’s Football Team plays one of their biggest games of the season this weekend as they take on Clemson for their homecoming game. The game starts at 7:30 PM on Saturday.

NC Comic Con is all this weekend in Durham, with a celebration of all aspects of pop culture. It takes place at the Durham Convention Center from Friday to Sunday.

