Weekend Events: Turkey Day Jam, ACC Championships and More

Cary, NC – As the November weather turns crisp, keep yourself active with events this weekend. The annual Turkey Day Jam benefit concert is at the Cary Theater on Saturday, the Page-Walker Arts and History Center commemorates an icon in American music on Friday and see the crowning of the ACC Men’s Soccer Champions on Sunday, plus much more.

To see a full list of events, go to the CaryCitizen calendar .

Thursday, November 14, 2019

Cary Regional Library is hosting an arts and crafts event for children this Thursday, all apple themed. It includes apple tastings as well as apple art, starting at 4 PM.

Dance in the Library is a free dance event at West Regional Library, with an hour of traditional dance by Mambo Dinamico. It starts at 7 PM.

The Cary Theater hosts another “Environmentally Speaking Series” screening, with the documentary “Made in the Shade” about how Sacramento became known as the “City of Trees.” The screening starts at 7 PM.

You can find more Thursday events on the CaryCitizen calendar.

Friday, November 15, 2019

Mad Dash Babysitting is a free babysitting for parents so they can do holiday shopping or have an evening to themselves. It is run by the Cary Teen Council, from 5:30 to 9:30 PM at Middle Creek Community Center. All children must be toilet trained.

The Page-Walker Center hosts a celebration of Florence Price, with Price’s music as well as discussions about the composer’s life and legacy, with vocalist and composer Lenora Helm Hammonds. It all starts at 7 PM.

Stand-up Comedians Lee Hardin and Chris Ruppe perform at the Cary Theater this Friday, starting at 7 PM.

There are more Friday events on our calendar.

Saturday, November 16, 2019

The Cary Senior Center hosts their annual arts and crafts show, with goods made by local seniors. It runs from 9 AM to 3 PM, with refreshments sold by the Cary Teen Council as well.

Cary Regional Library is holding a day of fun for fans of the Harry Potter series. Costumes are encouraged and participants are asked to register in advance. It starts at 2:30 PM.

The Annual Turkey Day Jam is a Thanksgiving jam band concert, benefitting the Interfaith Council for Social Services and the Play It Forward Scholarship Fund. It’s hosted by Jon Shain and presented by Six String, starting at 8 PM at the Cary Theater.

For more Saturday events, check out our calendar.

Sunday, November 17, 2019

The ACC Men’s Soccer Championships take place at WakeMed Soccer Park, as the top college teams compete for the ACC title. It runs all day long and is free for attendees 18 and younger.

Cary Regional Library hosts author Gavin Edwards to talk about his book on the life and influence of Fred “Mister” Rogers. The talk starts at 2 PM and includes a Q&A. Registration is required.

And you can find more Sunday events on the CaryCitizen calendar.

Around the Triangle

Goodnights Comedy Club in Raleigh hosts comedian Michelle Wolf all this weekend, with shows at 7:30 and 10 PM on Friday and Saturday.

The North Carolina Symphony performs Dvorak’s New World Symphony, as well as other classical pieces, at Meymandi Concert Hall in Downtown Raleigh on Friday and Saturday at 8 PM.

Local musician Nkenge 1x kicks off his first ever tour in Durham with a concert at The Fruit on S Dillard St. The concert starts at 8 PM.

Events from the CaryCitizen calendar. Photos by Hal Goodtree.