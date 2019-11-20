Weekend Events: Chinese Lantern Festival, Holiday Events and More

Cary, NC – This weekend, the Chinese Lantern Festival starts at Koka Booth Amphitheatre. There are also many different holiday events and pop-up markets, as well as concerns, film events and much more in Cary and Morrisville.

To find more events, go to the CaryCitizen calendar .

Thursday, November 21, 2019

Cary Lifestyle Magazine is holding a Fall Fashion show, with proceeds going to the Saving Grace NC animal charity. It starts at 5:30 PM at the Hilton Garden Inn.

The Cary Town Council holds its meeting for the month this Thursday at 6:30 PM at Cary Town Hall. These meetings are free and open to the public.

The Cary Theater continues its Frame-by-Frame series this Thursday with a screening and analysis of “The Matrix.” The screening starts at 7 PM, and there is also a screening of the biopic “Judy” at 2 PM.

To find more Thursday events, go to the CaryCitizen calendar.

Friday, November 22, 2019

The North Carolina Chinese Lantern Festival starts this Friday and runs until January 12, 2020. It takes place at Koka Booth Amphitheatre, starting at 6 PM each day.

There are two holiday events this Friday, including Winter Wonderland at Park West Village in Morrisville at 5:30 PM and Waverly Place holds its annual tree lighting at 6 PM.

The Cary Arts Center hosts the Triangle Youth String Orchestra and Sinfonia for a performance of their Autumn repertoire, presented by the Philharmonic Association. The concert starts at 7 PM.

For more Friday events, go to our calendar.

Saturday, November 23, 2019

Vibe Cary Coworking at Cary Towne Center is holding a holiday market event, including original art and handcrafted gifts. The market runs from 10 AM to 3 PM.

The Cary Theater hosts a special film event presented by Asian Focus NC with the Chinese detective film “Detective Dee: The Four Heavenly Kings.” The screening starts at 7 PM.

The Triangle Wind Ensemble plays at the Cary Arts Center with their “Across the Divide” concert, highlighting the similarities between seemingly disparate composers from Bach to Tuttle and Van Zandt Lane to Bedford. The show starts at 7:30 PM.

You can find a full list of events on our calendar.

Around the Triangle

Memorial Auditorium in Downtown Raleigh hosts Edgar Grieg’s Piano Concerto all this weekend, playing classic pieces of music including Beethoven’s Seventh Symphony.

All this weekend, comedian and actor Pete Holmes performs at Raleigh Improv, with two shows on Friday and Saturday and one show on Sunday, with varying times each day.

Torry Bend performs her unique and award-winning puppetry show together with the poetry of Howard L. Craft at the von der Heyden Studio Theater in Durham this Friday through Sunday, with shows at 8 PM each day.

Events from the CaryCitizen calendar. Photos by Hal Goodtree.