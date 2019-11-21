Gourmet Vegan Bakery Opening First Triangle Store in Cary

Cary, NC – Cinnaholic opens its first Triangle store in Cary this year, using all plant-based ingredients to create tastes that appeals to vegans and non-vegans alike.

Plant-based Bakery

Cinnaholic opens in Parkside Town Commons in West Cary in early December. While Cinnaholic has a variety of baked goods, they’re best known for their cinnamon rolls, which can be customized with more than a dozen frostings and even more toppings.

“They’re made with the best gourmet ingredients and they’re baked daily. We’re not getting a frozen pallet of rolls and heating them up,” said Vishal Shah, owner of the Cary store. “With the customized frostings and toppings, you’re in charge of how you make your cinnamon roll.”

All the baked goods at Cinnaholic are vegan, with no dairy and no eggs. Shah said they go as far as to make sure the sugar they use is not contaminated with animal products.

“We use beet sugar, so it’s free of any bone char, which is used in a lot of sugar processing,” Shah said. “These days, people are more conscious of what they’re eating. We’re providing options and giving people something different.”

But even if someone is not a vegan or looking for all plant-based food, Shah said the quality of their cinnamon rolls and other desserts are still appealing.

“When you try our rolls, you won’t be able to tell,” Shah said. “It’s all fresh and high quality.”

Party at the Opening

Cinnaholic currently has two stores in Western North Carolina but this will be the first in the Triangle. Shah said he came to the Triangle when he was two years old and has lived here ever since, and sees this as a good fit for Cinnaholic.

“West Cary in particular hits all that residential and commercial growth. People from all around are coming here,” Shah said. “And we’re right in the heart of RTP.”

For Cinnaholic’s opening day, there will be giveaways as well as a deal on $1 cinnamon rolls from 10 AM to 2 PM. There are also plans for a DJ and other festivities.

“We want to make it feel like a party and keep the people entertained,” Shah said.

Cinnaholic is opening at 1209 Parkside Main St.

Story by Michael Papich. Photos courtesy of Cinnaholic.