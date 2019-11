December 2019 Movies at the Cary Theater

Cary, NC – December means Christmas movies at the Cary Theater, with several interactive screenings including the popular White Christmas Sing-Along. There will also be new feature films and documentaries, as well as live performances and more.

Christmas Movies

The Grinch – Thursday, December 5 at 7 PM; Sunday, December 8 at 2 PM; Thursday, December 12 at 2 and 9 PM

Die Hard – Thursday, December 5 at 9 PM

Home Alone (Quote-Along) – Friday, December 6 at 7 PM

National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation – Saturday, December 7 at 7:30 PM

A Christmas Story – Thursday, December 12 at 7 PM

White Christmas (Sing-Along) – Friday, December 13 at 7 PM; Saturday, December 14 at 2 and 7 PM; Sunday, December 15 at 2 and 7 PM

It’s a Wonderful Life – Thursday, December 19 at 2 PM; Sunday, December 22 at 2 PM

The Polar Express – Thursday, December 19 at 7 PM

Jingle All the Way – Thursday, December 19 at 9 PM

Elf (with “Snowball Fight”) – Saturday, December 21 at 2 and 7 PM

New Feature Films and Documentaries

Judy – Sunday, December 1 at 2 PM

David Crosby: Remember My Name – Friday, December 27 at 2 and 7 PM; Saturday, December 28 at 9 PM; Sunday, December 29 at 2 PM

Official Secrets – Friday, December 27 at 9 PM; Saturday, December 28 at 7 PM

Other Film Events

Motion for Pictures Screening Series, presented by Triangle Filmmaking Community – Wednesday, December 4 at 8 PM

In the Good Old Summertime – Thursday, December 5 at 2 PM

Amélie – Wednesday, December 18 at 7 PM

Live Performances

Holiday Cheer with Joe Newberry and April Verch, presented by Six String – Friday, December 20 at 8 PM

Events from the CaryCitizen calendar. Photos by Hal Goodtree.