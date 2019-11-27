Business Bits: Big Redevelopments, New Restaurants and More

Cary, NC – This month, there were several pieces of news about major plans for new businesses, including a second Hobby Lobby, the redevelopment of the Morrisville Outlet Mall into an office campus, the Wake Competition Center opening its first facilities and several new restaurants announcing their arrival.

Big Stores and Offices

Crafts supplier Hobby Lobby is opening its second Cary store in Crossroads Plaza, in the former Toys R Us location. So far, the plans are for Hobby Lobby to open in February 2020.

We have two reports of stores converting to offices. The former Sam’s Club in Morrisville is converting to an office building, to open sometime Summer 2020. Additionally, the Morrisville Outlet Mall is converting to an office park, with 245,000 square feet for offices. This new office campus will be called The Stitch.

New Restaurants

Vegan bakery Cinnaholic announced they are opening at Parkside Town Commons in early December.

Honey Pig Korean BBQ is opening a new store soon in Preston Walk, off of Darrington Drive.

Craft beer tap room and deli Amberly Local just opened in West Cary off of Slash Pine Drive.

And Mexican restaurant Zambero announced they will be opening a store in Parkside Town Commons as they expand across the Triangle but there’s no word yet on when.

Other Business News

The Wake Competition Center officially opened this November, starting with its gymnastics center and athletics lab. It is located off of McCrimmon Parkway.

Spanish Alive, the immersive Spanish-language learning program, is opening in a physical space in Downtown Cary at 149 E Chatham St.

Clothing chain Versona is opening in Park West, moving into the former Charming Charlie’s location.

And the National Association for Community College Entrepreneurship will be a new office in Cary in the coming months.

Story by staff reports. Photos by the Wake Competition Center and Lindsey Chester.




