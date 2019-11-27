Recipe: Vegan Stuffing for Thanksgiving

Story originally appeared on FoodCary.

Cary, NC – Thanksgiving is a popular holiday but the same staple Thanksgiving dishes can get repetitive, even dull. To change things up this Thanksgiving, here is a recipe for a vegan stuffing.

Thanksgiving brings a lot of people around the dinner table, and some of them may choose not to eat meat or dairy products. Or maybe you’re the one looking for an animal-free Thanksgiving. Or you just want to mix things up this year. There are any number of reasons to try this recipe out.

The base of this stuffing is cauliflower, which is commonly seen in vegan cooking. Cauliflower not only absorbs flavor very well but it is a great source of water and fiber, which is very helpful for your digestive tract.

Ingredients

One chopped cauliflower head

One chopped onion

Two chopped and peeled large carrots

Eight ounces of chopped mushroom

Half cup of chopped parsley

Two tablespoons of chopped rosemary

One tablespoon of chopped sage

Six tablespoons of olive oil

Half cup of vegetable broth

Salt and pepper

Preparation

With a large pot, add in the olive oil and set it to medium heat. Add your onion and carrot (you can also add celery if you want) and sauté them in the oil until they get soft – about seven to eight minutes of cooking and stirring.

After that, add in your mushroom and cauliflower and add in your salt, pepper and any other seasonings you choose. Again, sauté and stir until they start to soften up, which will take 10 minutes.

Now you will add in your sage, rosemary and parsley, as well as your vegetable broth. Pour the broth evenly to make sure the stuffing is all cooking together. This will also help your vegetables, especially your cauliflower, absorb all the flavors. This should take another 10 minutes and then it is ready to serve.

