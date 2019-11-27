Weekend Events: Cary Art Loop, WakeMed Soccer and More

Cary, NC – With Thanksgiving weekend upon us, many people have friends and family visiting in town. Here are some things to do in Cary over the weekend.

Friday, November 29, 2019

Cary Art Loop takes place all across Cary, in museums, galleries, town facilities and more. Meet with the artists and enjoy refreshments as well, all starting at 6 PM.

This Friday and Saturday, The Ultimate Johnny Cash Tribute takes place at the Cary Theater, with the Johnny Folsom 4 performing. The shows start at 8 PM.

All this weekend, Raleigh Improv in Cary’s Parkside Town Commons hosts comedian Steve W. Brown. Brown performs on Friday at 7 and 9:15 PM.

Saturday, November 30, 2019

The Capital Area Disc League holds its disc golf competition this Saturday in Downtown Cary, starting at the Herbert C. Young Community Center, starting at noon.

Crossroads Plaza holds its tree lighting event this Saturday, running from 3 to 6 PM. It includes ornament decorations, an appearance by Santa Claus and other holiday-themed activities.

The NCAA Women’s Cup Semifinals is this Saturday at 5 PM at WakeMed Soccer Park. North Carolina takes on Georgetown in this match-up.

And all this weekend, and until January 12, 2020, the North Carolina Chinese Lantern Festival will take place at Koka Booth Amphitheatre.

Around the Triangle

Comedian and actor Ali Siddiq performs at Goodnights Comedy Club in Raleigh all this weekend, with shows at 7:30 and 10 PM on Friday and Saturday and at 7 PM on Sunday.

The Carolina Hurricanes take on the Nashville Predators this Friday at PNC Arena, fresh off their win over the Florida Panthers earlier this week. The Canes play starting at 7:30 PM.

Handcrafted DURM is a marketplace for locally made goods and artwork, at Durty Bull Brewery in Durham. It starts at 1 PM this Saturday.

Events from the CaryCitizen calendar. Photos by Michael Papich and Hal Goodtree.