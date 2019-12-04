Weekend Events: Downtown Tree Lighting, Cary Players and More

Cary, NC – Cary has its annual big Downtown Christmas celebration this weekend, with Santa’s Workshop, the Victorian Christmas at the Page-Walker Center, all culminating with the tree lighting. Also this weekend, you can see the Cary Players’ new production and the Cary Community Choir holds their 49th performance of Handel’s “Messiah.”

Thursday, December 5, 2019

The Heart of Cary Association is holding their annual Holiday Gathering at the Matthews House, with lunch, raffles, a performance by the Cary School of Music, plus information on Heart of Cary’s 2020 plans. It starts at 11:30 AM.

Ashworth Village has its Jingle Bell Hop this Thursday with special sales at the various stores, as well as refreshments. Also, shoppers will have the chance to win a holiday basket prize. It runs from 5 to 8 PM.

The Cary Theater is playing a variety of Christmas movies this weekend, starting on Thursday with “The Grinch” at 7 PM and “Die Hard” at 9 PM. Also, the classic musical “In The Good Old Summertime” plays at 2 PM.

Friday, December 6, 2019

All this weekend, Cary Tennis Park hosts the Winter Championships, with a Winter tennis tournament that is free to attend, with times varying throughout the days.

Morrisville’s Annual Tree Lighting is at the Indian Creek Trailhead at 6 PM. It includes music, arts and crafts, a trackless train ride and more.

The Cary Players start their performance of the Christmas comedy “The Best Christmas Pageant Ever” this Friday, running until Monday. It starts at 7:30 PM on Friday.

Saturday, December 7, 2019

Downtown Cary has Christmas celebrations all day long, with Santa’s Workshop at the Herbert C. Young Community Center, gingerbread houses on display at stores around downtown, a Victorian Christmas at the Page-Walker Center and all culminating with the tree lighting at Town Hall.

Bond Park holds the Grinch Candy Cane Hunt, with children searching to find candy canes around the park, and prizes given to kids who find specialty candy canes. It starts at 11 AM.

The Cary Photographic Artists is holding a reception for their members this Saturday at 2 PM, with photographs up in the Cary Arts Center. The reception runs from 2 to 4 PM and the exhibit will be up until January 19, 2020.

Sunday, December 8, 2019

Downtown Cary Food and Flea is holding a holiday market this Sunday, with arts, crafs, food, drinks and more at Fidelity Plaza in Downtown Cary, open from noon to 4 PM.

The Fine Arts League of Cary has their reception for their members’ artwork this Sunday, starting at 2 PM at the Page-Walker Center. The artwork will be up until Saturday, January 4, 2020.

The Cary Community Choir holds their 49th performance of Handel’s Messiah this Sunday, with the largest choir yet. The show starts at 7:30 PM at White Plains United Methodist Church.

Around the Triangle

Irregardless Café in Raleigh celebrates First Friday with a live jazz concert by Foscoe Philharmonic. The show starts at 9 PM.

Lincoln Theatre in Raleigh hosts a charity concert for the UNC Children’s Hospital with Cosmic Charlie’s “Dark Side of the Dead.” It includes Michael Ray, Carly Pearce, Jimmie Allen, Tenille Townes and Drew Baldridge, all starting at 9 PM.

Comedian Dave Chapelle performs at the Carolina Theater in Durham all this weekend, with shows starting at 7 PM.

Events from the CaryCitizen calendar. Photos by Brooke Meyer and Hal Goodtree.