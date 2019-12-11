New Year’s Eve 2020 Events In And Around Cary

Cary, NC – If you’re looking to celebrate the end of 2019 and the start of 2020, here is a list of events going on in Cary and around the area.

Cary Celebrations

The Mayton Inn holds their New Year’s Eve Masquerade Ball, with music, dancing, food and a champagne toast at midnight. The festivities start at 7 PM.

The Umstead Hotel & Spa holds a New Year’s Eve party with live music by the Soul Psychadelique, plus drinks, dancing and a special dinner at Herons.

The Matthews House is celebrating the start of 2020 with a party including food, drinks and dancing, starting at 8 PM.

Academy Street Bistro is not typically open on Mondays but for New Year’s Eve, they will be open until 10 PM.

Buffaloe Lanes holds a family-friendly New Year’s Eve bowl, with advance registrations required.

Jellybeans Super Skate Center holds their New Year’s Eve bash. It’s for children 15 and younger and parents with a child skate for free. It starts at 8 PM.

Doherty’s Irish Pub in Cary is holding a New Year’s Eve celebration with a party helmed by DJ George, starting at 9:30 PM.

The Little Gym of Cary holds a “New Year’s Eve Beach Bash” with a half-day camp for kids, running from 9 AM to noon.

The North Carolina Chinese Lantern Festival continues through New Year’s Eve, starting at 6 PM each day.

Hinshaw Greenway holds a guided walk for the first morning of 2020, led by the Greenway Committee and the Cary Teen Council. It starts at 10 AM.

Around the Triangle

First Night is Raleigh’s annual New Years’ Eve celebration, with a massive party downtown including fair rides, live music, food vendors and more.

Imurj in Downtown Raleigh celebrates the start of 2020 with a 1920s-themed party, with a variety of DJs performing, all starting at 8 PM.

The Oak House in Durham is holding a New Year’s Eve celebration, with champagne, music and more, starting at 9 PM.

The Unscripted Hotel in Durham has a New Year’s Eve party with drink specials, a dessert table, live music and more, starting at 9 PM.

Story by staff reports. Photos by Michael Papich and bayassa.