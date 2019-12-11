Weekend Events: Christmas Parade, College Soccer Cup and More

Cary, NC – This weekend is full of more Christmas and other holiday celebrations, including the Cary Christmas Parade, the White Christmas sing-along and more, plus the NCAA Men’s Soccer Championship College Cup and other activities.

Thursday, December 12, 2019

The Cary Theater continues its series of Christmas movies for December with a screening of “The Grinch” at 2 and 9 PM on thursday, and “A Christmas Story” at 7 PM.

The Cary Town Council meets for their final meeting of 2019 this Thursday at 6:30 PM at Cary Town Hall. These meetings are open to the public and are a good way to learn what is happening around town.

The Cary Senior Center hosts the Winterfest concert, with the Cary Town Band performing songs for Christmas, Hanukah, New Year’s and more. It starts at 7:30 PM and is for people aged 50 and older. The Cary Town Band will also be performing there on Friday, December 13.

Friday, December 13, 2019

Mad Dash Babysitting is an opportunity for parents to leave their children in the care of the Cary Teen Council while they take care of holiday shopping or just have an evening out. There will be games, crafts and pizza at the Herb Young Community Center and it runs from 5:30 to 9:30 PM. All children must be toilet trained.

The Cary Theater starts their annual tradition of the “White Christmas sing-along” all this weekend, starting on Friday at 7 PM. This is a screening of the classic Christmas movie and the audiences are encouraged to sing along. These events sell out fast so get your tickets as soon as you can.

The Cary Arts Center hosts Americana-folk group The Barefoot Movement for a holiday concert, as part of the Marvelous Music Mainstage Series. The concert begins at 7:30 PM.

Saturday, December 14, 2019

The Cary Christmas Parade, put on by the Cary Jaycees, rolls through Downtown Cary this Saturday, starting at 2 PM.

The International Ballet Academy performs the classic Christmas ballet The Nutcracker at Cary Academy this Saturday at 2 and 7 PM. There will also be a sensory-friendly performance on Sunday at 11 AM.

The Cary Arts Center hosts the Concert Singers of Cary Symphonic Choir for a show this Saturday. The concert, featuring a collection of holiday music, starts at 7:30 PM.

Sunday, December 15, 2019

All this weekend, the NCAA Men’s Soccer Championship College Cup takes place at WakeMed Soccer Park, with top college soccer teams competing for the championship.

The Triangle Wind Ensemble performs at the Cary Arts Center this Sunday, with a live soundtrack to the animated holiday classic “The Snowman.” The show starts at 4 PM.

Plus, from now to January 12, 2020, the North Carolina Chinese Lantern Festival is open at Koka Booth Amphitheatre, rom 6 to 10 PM and closed on Mondays, except for December 23 and 30.

Around the Triangle

The North Carolina Symphony performs their annual Holiday Pops concert at Meymandi Concert Hall in Downtown Raleigh this Friday and Saturday. Shows start at 8 PM on Friday and 3 and 8 PM on Saturday.

Moonlight Stage Company hold their holiday sketch comedy show this Friday and Saturday at their theater in North Raleigh. Both shows start at 8 PM.

Durham’s Levin Jewish Community Center hosts a Hanukkah Festival this Sunday at 3 PM. It’s a free event that includes traditional Jewish fried foods, music, kids’ activities and more.

Events from the CaryCitizen calendar. Photos by Hal Goodtree.