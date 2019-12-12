https://carycitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/12/ChristmasDowntown-2019-1.jpg 550 800 Brooke Meyer http://carycitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/cc-logo-450.png Brooke Meyer2019-12-12 09:30:432019-12-12 09:00:57Photos: 2019 Downtown Christmas Celebrations
Photos: 2019 Downtown Christmas Celebrations
Cary, NC – The annual tree lighting in Downtown Cary always brings a lot of festivities with it and this past year was no different. Look back on the 2019 tree lighting with photographs taken by Brooke Meyer.
Photos by Brooke Meyer for CaryCitizen.
Leave a ReplyWant to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!