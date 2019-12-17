January 2020 Films at the Cary Theater

Cary, NC – The new decade starts off with a bang at the Cary Theater, with several high-profile independent films playing, as well as new documentaries and live performances in January.

New Feature Films

Official Secrets – Thursday, January 2 at 2 PM; Friday, January 3 at 9 PM

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood – Saturday, January 4 at 7 PM; Sunday, January 5 at 2 PM; Thursday, January 9 at 2 and 7 PM

Pain & Glory – Saturday, January 11 at 9:15 PM; Thursday, January 16 at 9:15 PM; Saturday, January 18 at 7 PM; Thursday, January 23 at 2 and 9 PM

Documentaries

An Inconvenient Sequel: Truth to Power (Environmentally Speaking Series) – Thursday, January 2 at 7 PM

David Crosby: Remember My Name – Friday, January 3 at 7 PM

The Kingmaker – Saturday, January 11 at 7 PM; Sunday, January 12 at 2 PM; Thursday, January 16 at 2 and 7 PM

The Biggest Little Farm – Thursday, January 23 at 7 PM; Friday, January 24 at 7 PM

Varda by Agnes – Friday, January 24 at 9 PM; Sunday, January 26 at 2 PM; Friday, January 31 at 7 PM

Linda Ronstadt: The Sound of My Voice – Thursday, January 30 at 2 and 7 PM; Friday, January 31 at 9 PM

Live Performances

An Evening with Jack Williams and Tommy Edwards, presented by Six String – Friday, January 10 at 8 PM

Stand-up Comedy with Mike Palascak and Mark Brady – Friday, January 17 at 8 PM

Applause! Cary Youth Theatre presents Amazing Grace – Saturday, January 18 at 2 PM

Lorraine Jordan and Carolina Road, presented by Six String – Saturday, January 25 at 8 PM

Events from the CaryCitizen calendar. Photos by Michael Papich and Hal Goodtree.