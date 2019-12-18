Weekend Events: Nutcracker Ballet, Holiday Performances and More

Cary, NC – Christmas is getting closer and closer, and the events in Cary this weekend reflect that, with lots of Christmas and other holiday events across town, including performances of the Nutcracker, holiday films and concerts, and more.

To see a full list of Cary events, go to the CaryCitizen calendar

Friday, December 20, 2019

The Cary Ballet Company performs the classic Christmas ballet “The Nutcracker” this Friday, with a full show at 7 PM and a condensed one hour show at 11 AM, both at the Cary Arts Center. They also have performances on Saturday and Sunday.

The Cary Theater hosts acoustic musicians Joe Newberry and April Verch for a holiday-themed concert. It’s presented by Six String and starts at 8 PM.

To see more Friday events, go to the CaryCitizen calendar.

Saturday, December 21, 2019

The Holiday Yoga Workshop at Middle Creek Community Center is a workshop for children aged kindergarten through 10 years old. It starts at 9:30 AM and there will also be a treat-decorating workshop afterwards.

The Cary Theater hosts their Elf snowball fight again this year, with a screening of the Christmas comedy “Elf” at 2 and 7 PM, with an accompanying “snowball fight” with rolled up socks.

You can see more Saturday events on our calendar.

And, all this weekend, the North Carolina Chinese Lantern Festival continues at Koka Booth Amphitheatre, running from 6 to 10 PM each day. While the festival is often closed at Monday, but it will be open on December 23 and 30, 2019.

Around the Triangle

A Motown Christmas is a gala event at the Historic Royal Bakery Building in Raleigh, with live music, all arranged by the Pure Life Theatre Company. The show takes place at 8 PM on Friday, 3 and 8 PM on Saturday and 3 PM on Sunday.

The Raleigh Boychoir performs a Christmas choir concert at Edenton Street United Methodist Church on Friday, starting at 7 PM.

DPAC hosts the annual performance of “A Christmas Carol” with David Ira Wood III’s special musical-comedy spin on it. The show runs all this weekend with shows at 7 PM on most days, with a show at 2 PM on Sunday and an extra 2 PM show on Saturday.

Events from the CaryCitizen calendar. Photos by Michael Papich and Lindsey Chester.