Business Bits: Fenton Businesses, Morrisville Sports and More

Cary, NC – There were several pieces of business news to end the year, including a number of new businesses announced for Fenton, a new sports facility in Morrisville, two new restaurants in Shoppes at Kildaire and more.

Fenton Updates

We know several new businesses announced for the Fenton development now.

Movie theater and restaurant CinéBistro is opening in Fenton, as well as cosmetics store Sephora, jewelry supplier Bailey’s Fine Jewelry and clothing boutique Free People.

Shoppes at Kildaire

In Shoppes at Kildaire on Kildaire Farm Road, Szechuan Mansion Hot Pot is opening soon, replacing Patrick Jane’s.

Also in Shoppes at Kildaire, the previous Pizza La Stella is now V Pizza.

Morrisville

Several new businesses opened or announced they are opening in Morrisville this month.

Triangle Badminton Club opened on Morrisville Parkway, with camps and events already scheduled for 2020.

In Park Place, Lumber Liquidators is now open next to the AMC movie theater there.

And crafts store Nailed It opened on Davis Drive in Morrisville, in the former Georgina’s location.

Other Business News

STEM learning center Zebra Robotics is opening in Stone Creek Village in Cary.

Story by staff reports.




