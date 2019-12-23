2019 Christmas Eve Church Services in Cary and Morrisville
Cary, NC – For people looking to celebrate Christmas services the day before, or attend a midnight service, here are participating churches in the area.
Cary
Cary Presbyterian Church – 614 Griffis St.
Christmas Eve services at 5, 7 and 9 PM
Christ the King Lutheran Church – 600 Walnut St.
Christmas Eve services at 4, 6, 7, 8 and 10:30 PM
Cornerstone Presbyterian Church – 2220 High House Rd.
Christmas Eve services at 5, 7 and 11 PM
Covenant Life Church – 305 Ashville Ave.
Christmas Eve services at 6 PM
First Baptist Church of Cary – 218 S Academy St.
Christmas Eve services at 5 PM
First United Methodist Church – 117 S Academy St.
Christmas Eve services at 1, 3, 5, 9 and 11 PM
Genesis United Methodist Church – 850 High House Rd.
Christmas Eve services at 5 and 7 PM
Good Hope Baptist Church – 6628 Good Hope Church Rd.
Christmas Eve services at 5 PM
Good Shepard United Church of Christ – 1050 SW Maynard Rd.
Christmas Eve services at 7:30 PM
Greenwood Forest Baptist Church – 110 Southeast Maynard Rd.
Christmas Eve services at 11 AM and 8 PM
Kirk of Kildaire Presbyterian Church – 200 High Meadow Dr.
Christmas Eve services at 5, 8 and 11 PM
Resurrection Lutheran Church – 100 W Lochmere Dr.
Christmas Eve services at 4:30, 6, 8 and 10 PM
St. Francis United Methodist Church – 2965 Kildaire Farm Rd.
Christmas Eve services at 5, 7:30 and 11 PM
St. Michael’s Catholic Church – 804 High House Rd.
Christmas Eve services at 3, 5 and 9 PM, with Spanish-language services at 7 PM
Trinity Community Church – 1650 Old Apex Rd.
Christmas Eve services at 6 PM
White Plains United Methodist Church – 313 SE Maynard Rd.
Christmas Eve services at 5 PM
Morrisville
Elevation Church – 117 International Dr.
Christmas Eve services at 5 PM
519 Church – 110 Perimeter Park Dr.
Christmas Eve services at 5 and 7 PM
New Life Church – 10260 Chapel Hill Rd.
Christmas Eve services at 5 and 7 PM
The Bridge Community Church – 6010 McCrimmon Pkwy
Christmas Eve services at 4 PM
Story by staff reports. Photos by Michael Papich and Melinda Seckington.
Leave a ReplyWant to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!