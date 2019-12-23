2019 Christmas Eve Church Services in Cary and Morrisville

Cary, NC – For people looking to celebrate Christmas services the day before, or attend a midnight service, here are participating churches in the area.

Cary

Cary Presbyterian Church – 614 Griffis St.

Christmas Eve services at 5, 7 and 9 PM

Christ the King Lutheran Church – 600 Walnut St.

Christmas Eve services at 4, 6, 7, 8 and 10:30 PM

Cornerstone Presbyterian Church – 2220 High House Rd.

Christmas Eve services at 5, 7 and 11 PM

Covenant Life Church – 305 Ashville Ave.

Christmas Eve services at 6 PM

First Baptist Church of Cary – 218 S Academy St.

Christmas Eve services at 5 PM

First United Methodist Church – 117 S Academy St.

Christmas Eve services at 1, 3, 5, 9 and 11 PM

Genesis United Methodist Church – 850 High House Rd.

Christmas Eve services at 5 and 7 PM

Good Hope Baptist Church – 6628 Good Hope Church Rd.

Christmas Eve services at 5 PM

Good Shepard United Church of Christ – 1050 SW Maynard Rd.

Christmas Eve services at 7:30 PM

Greenwood Forest Baptist Church – 110 Southeast Maynard Rd.

Christmas Eve services at 11 AM and 8 PM

Kirk of Kildaire Presbyterian Church – 200 High Meadow Dr.

Christmas Eve services at 5, 8 and 11 PM

Resurrection Lutheran Church – 100 W Lochmere Dr.

Christmas Eve services at 4:30, 6, 8 and 10 PM

St. Francis United Methodist Church – 2965 Kildaire Farm Rd.

Christmas Eve services at 5, 7:30 and 11 PM

St. Michael’s Catholic Church – 804 High House Rd.

Christmas Eve services at 3, 5 and 9 PM, with Spanish-language services at 7 PM

Trinity Community Church – 1650 Old Apex Rd.

Christmas Eve services at 6 PM

White Plains United Methodist Church – 313 SE Maynard Rd.

Christmas Eve services at 5 PM

Morrisville

Elevation Church – 117 International Dr.

Christmas Eve services at 5 PM

519 Church – 110 Perimeter Park Dr.

Christmas Eve services at 5 and 7 PM

New Life Church – 10260 Chapel Hill Rd.

Christmas Eve services at 5 and 7 PM

The Bridge Community Church – 6010 McCrimmon Pkwy

Christmas Eve services at 4 PM

