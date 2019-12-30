Canes End Three Game Skid With 6-4 Win Over Capitals

Cary, NC – If you’re on a three-game losing streak, in which you’ve given up a ridiculous amount of goals with below average goaltending, facing the league’s best team in the Washington Capitals would not be among your top choice. Probably not even in your top 10 choices but they were next on the schedule and knowing coach Rod Brind’Amour, he could care less who they faced, they just needed to right the ship.

In a highly entertaining game that started off with one of the best renditions of the National Anthem by Tony-nominated Broadway actor Raman Karimioo, the Canes beat the Caps for the second time this year with a solid 6-4 victory. The game wasn’t perfect by any means, which Roddy will address as this was the first of a season-long, seven-game home stand.

Fiery Petr Mrazek was in goal and had both moments of brilliance and moments of wanting a second chance on a Cap goal, the defense, likewise, was fantastic at times but other times pinched at ill advised plays that resulted in turnovers.

Wallmark Opens Scoring, Extends Personal Best Point Streak

The Canes had a great jump right from the opening faceoff and immediately put pressure on Braden Holtby. The Caps’ first shot came off a turnover by Nino Niederreiter that had Mrazek make his first of several nice glove saves. The Caps not only have three very solid lines, with a fourth line that would be a third on nearly every other team. They’re a big team that plays a very physical game and is always near the top of the league in hits with future Hall of Famer Alex Ovechkin, all 236 pounds of him, who skates at one speed, fifth gear, enjoying every opportunity for introducing an opponent to the boards.

Midway in the first period, Ryan Dzingel won a tough battle along the near boards dropping a pass to El Nino in the corner. El Nino circle, then made a sweet pass behind a defender in front of the crease to Lucas Wallmark who sent a quick wrister off Holtby’s stick into the inside of the far post for a powerplay goal and the 1-0 lead, one the Canes never relinquished all night.

Jaccob Slavin drew the short straw and looked like Roddy always tried to match him up against Ovi and while Ovi got off three shots during the first, Slavin blocked one with Mrazek making fine saves on the other two. Solid period by the Canes after a frustrating game against the Rangers in New York the night before.

Foegele, Hamilton Exchange Goals With Caps

Jordan Staal won the opening faceoff to start the second period, drawing the puck back to Slavin the got a return pass in the neutral zone near the far boards. Staal held onto the puck with Warren Foegele speeding down on the right wing side. slamming home a saucer pass from Staal for a 2-0 lead just eight seconds into the period. Like Slavin, Staal’s line saw a lot of the Ovi line all night and frankly were the better line this game.

The Canes had the puck in the Caps’ end with a battle along the far boards. Jake Gardiner jumped into the fray and stayed in the log jam a little too long so when he puck scooted out, speedster Nic Dowd picked it up with a teammate on his left but only Brett Pesce on defense. Pesce made a good attempt by sliding at the right time but Dowd, using Garnet Hathaway as a decoy, got the Caps’ first goal off the far post to cut the Canes’ two goal lead back to one.

Just over a minute and a half later, Foegs intercepted a Cap pass in the Canes’ end and used his speed to carry the puck up ice. Big guy Dougie Hamilton joined the rush for a partial 2-on-1 break which Foegs looking to Holtby but passing left to Hamilton who put home a slap shot for his 13th of the season.

With Staal in the box for a weak kneeing call, Ovi scored on his 246th career powerplay goal, of which it seems 100 have been against the Canes. Ovi connected on a one timer in “his office,” which is about eight feet above the circle to the right of the goalie, off a pass from Dmitry Orlov. With Joel Edmundson in the box for tripping, Haydn Fleury made a nice steal deep in the Canes’ end. Jordan Martinook, rather than clear the puck deep, carried it out to waste more time. The defensive play turned to an opportunity when Marty saw Foegs joined on the left wing. Marty centered a pass that Foegs deflected towards the goal but with Holtby not getting control, Foegs went into hack and whack mode as long as the whistle wasn’t blown, eventually knocking it in for his third shortie of the season.