Weekend Events: New Year, Three Kings Parade and More

Cary, NC – It’s the first weekend of 2020 and get it started right with fun events around Cary, including the annual Three Kings Parade, new movies and performances around town and much more.

Friday, January 3, 2020

The Cary Garden Club has its monthly meeting this Friday at the Cary Senior Center. The meeting starts at 9:30 AM.

The Cary Theater plays new documentaries and feature films this weekend, with the music documentary “David Crosby: Remember My Name” at 7 PM and the legal thriller “Official Secrets” at 9 PM.

Raleigh Improv in Cary’s Parkside Town Commons hosts stand-up comedian Michael Kosta this Friday and Saturday, with shows at 7 and 9:15 PM on Friday.

Saturday, January 4, 2020

The Three Kings Parade takes place in Downtown Cary this Saturday, starting at 1 PM. This is a traditional way to celebrate the end of the Christmas season in Latin American countries. The parade includes dancing and music, with food vendors and other booths set up downtown. Presented by Diamante, Inc. and the Town of Cary.

All this January, Omni Yoga is holding a Viniyoga Program, with yoga practices and theory. It takes place each Saturday in January, starting at 4 PM.

And the North Carolina Chinese Lantern Festival continues into 2020 at Koka Booth Amphitheatre. The festival is open every day but Monday, from 6 to 10 PM.

Around the Triangle

The new year starts with a stand-up comedy showcase at Neptunes Parlour in Downtown Raleigh on Saturday. The show starts at 8 PM.

Basement Battle is an energetic live art competition, with local artists armed only with black markers challenged to create the best, coolest work they can. It takes place at Imurj in Downtown Raleigh this Friday at 5:30 PM and it’s free to attend.

Maggiano’s in Durham is holding a murder mystery dinner party on Friday, starting at 7 PM.

