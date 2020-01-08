Weekend Events: Lantern Festival, Canine 5K Race, Chili Cook-Off and More

Cary, NC – The theme of this weekend is entertainment. Whether your cup of tea is a movie screening, comedy show, live music or an evening at the NC Chinese Lantern Festival, Cary’s got you covered.

Thursday, January 9, 2020

The Cary Theater is taking viewers back to 1969 Los Angeles in its 2 PM and 7 PM screenings of “Once Upon A Time in Hollywood”.

If you haven’t seen the NC Chinese Lantern Festival yet, now is the time. It’s the final weekend for festival-goers to marvel at dozen of artistic displays made from thousands of vibrant lights and fabrics imported from China. The immersive cultural experience also features live performances of Chinese acrobatics, dancing, martial arts and juggling. The festival will run from 6 to 10 PM Thursday – Sunday at the Koka Booth Amphitheater. Visit their website for ticketing options.

Friday, January 10, 2020

Take in a night of live music at The Cary Theater with acoustic singer-songwriters Jack Williams and Tommy Edwards. Doors will open at 7:30 PM with the performance from 8 PM to 11 PM. Tickets range from $20- $25.

It’s comedy night at Cinebowl & Grille, or as it is known on the second and fourth Fridays of the month, the Bonkerz Comedy Club. As always, doors will open at 8 PM and the show is from 9 PM to 11 PM. The show is open to individuals 18 and up with a $15 admission fee and there is a two-item minimum purchase per person.

Saturday, January 11, 2020

Mutts & Marshmallows, an annual event in its 7th year at WakeMed Soccer Park, features four different races including a 5K where runners participate with their dog(s) alongside them. Everyone who finishes the race gets a mug, all the hot chocolate they can drink, and all dog entry fees go to support the SPCA of Wake County. The fun starts at 9 AM, see the website for the full schedule of events.

The Cary Downtown Farmer’s Market and Western Wake Farmers Market are operating on their winter hours. Western Wake is open every Saturday from 9:30 AM- 12 PM until the first of April and Cary hours are 9 AM- 12 PM until March 21. Stop in for selections of fresh produce, flowers, baked goods, crafts and many more one-of-a-kind items.

The Cary Theater has three different screenings to choose from. The 2 PM matinee screening is “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” followed by the “Kingmaker” at 4 PM and the last showing of the night will be “Pain and Glory” at 9:15.

Sunday, January 12, 2020

West Regional Library will host a live performance by the Legato String Trio featuring an eclectic mix of classical music from 2 PM- 3 PM . No registration required, just show up and enjoy the tunes!

Around the Triangle

The Canes are home for the weekend with a 7 PM game against the Arizona Coyotes on Friday. Saturday’s game is a coast to coast showdown as the Canes take on the Los Angeles Kings at 7:30. You can always keep up with the season through CaryCitizen’s Canes Coverage by Bob Fennel.

Calling all bikers and chili lovers! The Polar Bear Ride-In and Chili Cook-Off hosted by Tobacco Road Harley Davidson is Saturday from 9 AM- 3 PM. All are welcome to ride in, give a $5 donation to the Me Fine Foundation and have access to all you can eat chili. To enter a crockpot of your own chili bring it to the shop by 10 AM, judging is at noon. First, second and third place winners will receive a Tobacco Road Harley Davidson gift card.