Fest in the West: Western Cary’s Signature Festival

Cary, NC — Imagine a place where everyone in Cary is welcome. Now imagine that place filled with live entertainment, amazing food and yes, beer. Good news, you can stop imagining and start planning, because Fest in the West is back for its fifth year and the admission is free!

On Saturday, May 2 from 11 am- 5 pm, stop in to enjoy the afternoon with your neighbors and friends at the USA Baseball National Training Complex.

Check out the video by Hal Goodtree produced on behalf of Fest in the West for yourself to see what this event is all about.